Da Brat Is Officially A Mother!

Da Brat and her wife are now the proud moms of a new baby boy. According to PEOPLE, the rapper gave birth to their son in Atlanta at 8:30 pm ET on July 6, weighing in at 7lbs, 8oz, and measuring 20in long. “I can’t believe he came out of me!” the star told the outlet. She continued, “Feels like a dream. He’s perfect in every way.” The mothers are very appreciative of the huge new blessing in their lives. Harris-Dupart stated, “Very appreciative for the blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.” When naming the child, Harris-Dupart told the outlet, “His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart, but now that we’ve met him, we are tempted to name him PERFECT.” The couple will stick with True, as they already created an Instagram account for their bouncing bundle of joy.

This special moment marks a new chapter in the artist and entrueepeur’s life, as not long after marrying Kaleidoscope Haircare CEO on 2/22/22, the rapper started to look at life differently. Da Brat wanted to pour her love for Harris-Dupart, into a baby of her own.”Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally,” she previously said to PEOPLE. However, last year, the entertainer was apprehensive about the thought of pregnancy and childbirth, but Harris-Dupart convinced her to try. “I was like, nothing’s gonna come out of me!” said Da Brat. “We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning… but I felt like she should have the experience,” says Harris-Dupart. “She is so nurturing.” The couple leveraged IVF to conceive with an egg from Harris-Dupart and sperm from an anonymous donor and was able to give birth to a baby despite suffering from a heartbreaking miscarriage.

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” Da Brat said. “I fell in love with the idea, and then it was all snatched away from me. Luckily, we still had quite a few of her eggs left.”

We look forward to seeing the couple blossoming in motherhood and viewing the images of their beautiful baby boy.