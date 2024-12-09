Snoop Dogg's Daughter Says She Was In A ‘Dark, Deep Space’ With Depression And Lupus, Now She's Doing Better

Getty

A new docuseries on E! features Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, and his other two children. During the docuseries titled Snoop’s Fatherhood: Cori & Wayne’s Story, the 25-year-old artist opened up about her struggles with depression and lupus. The singer was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease, at the age of 6, and it’s had a significant impact on her mental health.

“Since a little girl I’ve always been depressed, I’ve always been ‘why me?’ ” she said in the Dec. 5 episode. “Just being young and sick with lupus, it was hard. Going to the doctor’s all the time, taking blood pressure medications. So once COVID hit, I was just in a dark, deep space.”

Cori’s struggles became so difficult that she became suicidal a few years ago and was checked into a mental health facility.

“I was in a mental facility because I tried to commit suicide in 2021,” she said. Broadus also explained that her fiancé Wayne Duece has supported her through these dark times. The couple got engaged in November 2022 and have been dating since 2018.

“I am so lucky to have Wayne, but still, we’re all going through something. It will be okay, and it does come with time. I feel like, when we’re in a certain space or place, it feels like the end of the world,” Cori added.

Broadus says she thrust herself into work as a coping mechanism. The artist and entrepreneur is busy working on her beauty brand Choc Factory and released an EP titled “Journals to Johnny” in December.

“I was like, ‘Okay girl, you gotta get out of this s—,’ ” she said during a confessional on the docuseries “And so I looked online at hobbies and lip gloss makeup came up. I was like, ‘I love a lip gloss moment.’ I’m like, ‘That will be bomb, let’s do that.’ “

During the episode Cori, who goes by Choc, spoke with her bestie Itali Miller about how she’s managing her lupus and caring for her mental health.

“I’ve been off my medications for four or five months now,” she said to Miller. “Went to the doctor and my labs looked better than ever. I’m still very, very tired, but my body doesn’t ache as much.”

We love seeing Cori win and hope she continues to heal and blossom!