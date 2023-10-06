Ciara Shares When She Knew She Had To Call Off Engagement To Future: ‘When You’re Tired, You’re Tired’  

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images)

Ciara has been outside as of late and we mean in the media streets. The star, currently expecting her third child with husband Russell Wilson (and fourth overall), recently appeared on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. On this episode, she had a few things to say about her past relationship with rapper Future. More specifically, she shared when she knew it was time to wrap things up.

“It’s almost like your taste buds change,” she told host Alex Cooper. “You gotta also sometimes look in the mirror and reflect on yourself, like what are things that I could be doing differently in my life? I’m looking for a change but what does that mean?”

Ciara and Future were engaged in 2013 but broke up a few months after their son, Future, was born.

“When you have a child, it’s very important to me, it’s no time to play around,” she explained. “I am now responsible for another life, so what am I doing, how am I thinking that through?”

The “Goodies” singer continued, “I want joy. I want to make sure my cup is full.When you’re tired, you’re tired and don’t nobody want to be tired all the time.”

Future was alleged to have cheated on her, leading to the end of their engagement, which he denied. After breaking up, they also went through an ugly custody battle, which ended in joint custody.

“Those are things that come to my mind when I process, when I was making a pivotal moment in my life,” singer concluded.

The star went on to marry Russell Wilson in 2016. They now have two children together–Sienna Princess Wilson, born 2017 and Win Harrison Wilson, born 2020.

As mentioned, she is now pregnant with her third child with Wilson, which she announced in a cute video shot by her husbae.

Ciara has been a little chatty about Future lately, without ever having to say his name. She recently had the internet cackling at an interview with the Shaderoom’s Thembi Mawema. When asked how co-parenting with the rapper was going, she laughed for a lengthy amount of time and that told us all we needed to know.