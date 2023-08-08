Ciara Is Pregnant Again, Expecting Another Baby With Husband Russell Wilson

The superstar couple’s family is happily growing, with a new teammate soon to join their household. On Tuesday, Ciara announced she’s pregnant, expecting her fourth baby, the third with the Denver Broncos quarterback. The couple decided to share their joyful news in a video announcement on Instagram, filmed by the doting husband and NFL star, during their fabulous anniversary trip to Japan just last month.

She captioned the silhouette announcement video of her dancing in front of a pool and turned to show her bump., “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib” 🥰😘❤️.”

The newest little one joins the couple’s 3-year-old son, Win, and daughter, Sienna Princess, 6. The noted singer is also mom to son Future Zahir, 9, whom she shares with rapper Future. Although the singer has been busy promoting her newest single, “How We Roll’ with Chris Brown, she’s finding time for what’s important – family. A source confirmed her work ethic to PEOPLE, “Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the ‘How We Roll’ video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day’s shoot. It’s astonishing how much energy she has when she’s pregnant,” they said, also noting she shot a music video at nine months during her last pregnancy with son Win, 3.

They continued, “She’s one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it’s organized chaos taking it up another notch,” the insider continues.

“She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They’ve always wanted a lot of kids.” Aside from being dedicated to motherhood, she’s also committed to preserving her marriage to Wilson, as they recently enjoyed a beautiful anniversary trip to Japan and wanted to honor seven years of marriage.

We look forward to continuing to keep up with the singer’s motherhood journey and the Wilson family.