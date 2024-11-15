Chloe Bailey On Being A ‘Cool Aunt’ And Her Holiday Plans With Nephew, Halo

Many of us watched Chloe Bailey go from a demure young girl to a bold and burgeoning young woman over the past decade. The 26-year-old, who was once part of a group with her sister Halle, has found her solo shine, and part of that includes taking on first-of-its-kind brand deals. More recently, the multi-talented singer partnered with Carter’s to be the first-ever S’Auntie Claus before the holidays.

As many know, Chloe became a rich auntie last year when her younger sister Halle gave birth to her first child, Halo, in December. The S’Auntie Claus campaign will showcase Chloe’s role as an auntie and celebrate the contributions all aunties and aunt figures make in children’s lives. The celebration will come in part as a sweepstake, giving ten winners a chance to win a $500 Visa gift card. On December 3, winners will be notified so they can use their cash prize to spoil the kids in your life during the holiday season. Fans interested in participating can submit children’s letters to S’Auntie Claus on the official campaign website.

Bailey will also share her favorite must-have items from Carter’s, which include adorable clothing and toys.

We caught up with Bailey to hear more about the campaign and how she’s enjoying auntiehood.

ESSENCE: What do we need to know about your new partnership with Carter’s?

Chloe Bailey: The holiday season is really important to me. And this holiday is extra important because I have a little nephew to take care of. So, I’m excited to be partnering with Carter’s so that we can also make this holiday time special for them. And I’m excited to be named their first ever S’Auntie Claus because, you know, I’m an auntie. So, I wanted to celebrate any special figures that people have in their lives, offering aunties a new way to spoil their nieces and nephews with the sweepstakes.

I’m really excited that I can spread this holiday cheer, especially during times when we really want to show how much we love somebody. Sometimes, it might not be as easy monetarily, so to be able to do this with Carter’s really has put a true smile on my face.

Speaking of spoiling, what are some of your favorite ways to spoil baby Halo?

One of my favorite ways to spoil baby Halo is by acting like his own personal clown. Anytime I can make him laugh and giggle, I know I’ve done my job. Also, I know babies outgrow their stuff quickly, so I always like to find cute little staple pieces. And his very first jewelry piece was from me, his gold-plated halo bracelet.

And I’m surprised it still fits him as it was his first birthday gift, to be honest, as a newborn when my sister popped him out. And so I’m happy that it still fits. It’s on its last link, but it’s still going.

Oh, I love that. Now, back to the campaign. Is there any other core message that you want to get out there through this partnership?

Well, it’s all about celebrating the auntie figures, mother figures, or any parental role. It’s really to help support them, and I want to help these amazing people who bring so much joy into our lives because I have had a fantastic aunt and incredible figures. I want to help them when gifting their nieces and nephews or even children. And I want to highlight how important love is during this time and recognize our special impact on our holiday memories.

Many people dream about becoming an auntie one day, but there’s the theory versus the reality. What are some differences in what you thought being an auntie would be like versus what it’s actually like?

It exceeded my expectations. I’ve always loved children, and I love babies. And I knew I would have been happy regardless, but you always hear the stories about the moms learning how to love, but I didn’t know how much love I could have for a little person that is not mine. And, you know, it got me even more excited for motherhood one day, of course, not for at least 5 years. But you don’t realize how much influence you have on such a pure soul.

And to know that, especially in these early years of growth, you are who they look to for their living. It’s crazy to know that a little body and spirit like that can rely on you for so much. So, I am proud of his mom. She’s an incredible mom.

And for me, I get to play with him, do the fun stuff, and then return him. You know? But I definitely learned that my heart has expanded.

That’s so beautiful. You just mentioned something about motherhood. How does being an auntie influence the type of mom you want to be when you eventually have kids?

It’s preparing me because I get an up close and personal look into it, and I think it has just excited me a bit more. I have always had baby fever, but I know I’m physically and mentally not ready to birth a beautiful child just yet. I have a lot of things in my career that I want to accomplish first, and I still want to be a little selfish. I’ve always known about myself that I will be an incredible mom one day because I love kids that much. But I think I knew I would love a little innocent being that much, but I didn’t think it [would be] to this extent. So, I guess that’s all that it taught me. It’s been showing me because I’ve always been excited about whenever God wants that to happen for me.

They say it takes a village to raise a child. How are you supporting your sister in raising Halo? I know you said you’re the clown, play auntie, but what other ways do you support your sister?

So, I’d like to think that I am also an emotional and mental support for my sister. We’ve grown up doing everything together. Just the other day, we were in rehearsals together, and Halo was with us. It just felt like old times, but now that we have a little addition to the family, it was pretty cool to witness it in that way.

You said holidays are significant for you. What are your holiday plans, if any?

Yes. Holidays are huge for me. I love spending time with the ones I love, who make me feel special and loved unconditionally. So that’s what I will be doing for sure.

Do you have any holiday traditions that you plan to do with Halo, such as matching pajamas or stockings?

Oh, yes. You know, I love the matching pajamas. I also love filling the stockings with cute little things. Also, a tradition that Halle and I have been doing forever with each other is that we will open a gift on Christmas Eve. And one of my Christmas Eve gifts from the year before last was my cat, Apollo. So I can’t wait to pick something really special.

What makes a cool aunt? Because we on the Internet think you’re a cool aunt.

Thank you. What makes a cool aunt? I feel like every aunt is a cool aunt in their way. I love to be silly and funny, and as long as Halo thinks I’m cool and I’m making him laugh, that’s all that matters.