Chilli Is A Grandma! Meet Her Granddaughter Lua

TLC’s Chilli is officially a grandma! Her only child, son Tron Austin, had his first child with his wife Jeong Ah Wang. On Saturday, March 2, the couple welcomed a baby girl in Seoul, South Korea. Her name is Lua Wang Austin.

The new dad shared the exciting news of his daughter making an entrance into the world via Instagram. He posted an image of his now family of three on his page.

“On this day March 2nd, 2024 at 1:59pm 6.173 LBS/2.8kg an angel from heaven was born our beautiful daughter LUA婁娥) we are officially parents !!” the caption began. “I am so beyond proud of her bravery and courage to do this so off guard we literally expected 3 more days but God always has his plan first ! Eternally grateful to say we have officially started our family!”

The 26-year-old, who also revealed that his wife had an emergency C-section continued, “This is a dream come true we started dating on September 22,2018 fast forward almost 6 years later we are married with our first child life’s journey has now truly begun!!! 👨‍👩‍👧✨❤️,” Austin concluded.

The new dad also expressed how devoted he is to his family in an Instagram story with an image of his wife holding their newborn at the hospital.

“I’d do whatever I could to protect these two. I’d give me (sic) own life for them in a heartbeat,” Austin wrote. “They are my reason to be here — my undying reasoning for my existing (sic).”

He concluded, “I was put on this earth to protect my girls and I will do whatever it takes to keep that covenant.”

Austin has been open about the fertility challenges they faced as a couple and shared them in his pregnancy announcement post in September 2023. Some of those challenges included two HSG procedures, an egg retrieval, a hysteroscopy and a miscarriage. While sharing the details of their pregnancy journey in his caption, Austin also showed big love to his wife.

“I am in awe of your efforts and I am blessed and honored by Jesus himself to begin this journey with you,” he said at the time. “I love you so much you are going to be the best mother EVER ! We came a long way 5 years later we are married and expecting our first child. loyalty goes a long way ❤️‍🔥🥰,” he wrote.

The couple have been married since December 2022 after getting engaged in February of that year on Valentine’s Day.