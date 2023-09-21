Chilli’s Going To Be A Grandmother

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Screen Gems

Tron Austin is going to be a father.

The 26-year-old son of TLC star Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and producer Dallas Austin has a baby on the way with his wife Jeong Ah Wang. He shared the good news on his Instagram page and even let people know that it’s a girl and her name will be Luna.

“WE ARE PREGNANT!! 👶🏻FINALLY WE CAN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE OUR DAUGHTER 🌙 LUNA WANG AUSTIN 🌙 will be here in March 2024!” he wrote. “To my wife I am so proud of you witnessing you going through so much just to get our beautiful baby here I am in awe of your efforts and I am blessed and honored by Jesus himself to begin this journey with you I love you so much you are going to be the best mother EVER ! We came a long way 5 years later we are married and expecting our first child. loyalty goes a long way.”

According to Austin, Wang experienced a great deal on the road to motherhood. He celebrated her and even gifted his wife a Dior bag that he joked was a diaper bag.

“She went through: 2 HSG procedures , 1 hysteroscopy , removal of both tubes and scar tissue’s from hernia & appendicitis surgeries , 1 egg retrieval, 1 miscarriage 🕊️ And still stayed strong through the whole thing!”

He added, “#IVF has tested us and blessed us through a year and a half journey. We will be the best parents for our little one and we just cannot wait for her to be here 👶🏻🥰 🤰 P.S HAPPY 5 YEAR ANNIVERSARY BABY I hope you enjoy the diaper bag hehe.”

The couple wed in 2022 and were in each other’s lives for four years prior to him asking for her hand and them tying the knot.

Austin’s mother, Chilli, 52, is officially going to be a grandmother. Ironically, she was refuting rumors in March that she was trying to have her own child with boyfriend Matthew Lawrence, whom she’s very much in love with.

“First of all, we’re not currently trying to have a child,” she told E! News. “We’re not married yet so we’re just very happy and growing in our relationship.”

But Lawrence, 43, has said that he’d like kids to be in their future.

“I hope,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s the game plan. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

For now though, the star will be preparing for grandmother duties, and we’re sure she’s as excited as can be.