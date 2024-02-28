Chanel Iman And Davon Godchaux Are Married!

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Chanel Iman, 33, is a wife again, and she looked stunning on her wedding day. The model married her love, New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, 29.

Iman and the NFL player met at a beach club in Miami and went public with their relationship in 2022. They got engaged in May 2023 during a vacation to Capri, Italy. The two had their civil ceremony on January 10 in New York, and on February 24, they had their wedding on a yacht called the Parillion in the Caribbean Sea. The actual “I do” was done in Anguilla and happened on the boat before they proceeded to island hop.

“We couldn’t wait for football season to be over so we can complete our union,” Iman told Vogue magazine.

The couple welcomed their first child child together, Capri Summer Godchaux, in September (Is the name inspired by their engagement spot?!). She is Iman’s third child and Godchaux’s second. The model has two daughters with ex-husband Sterling Shepard, who she was married to from 2018 to 2022. Godchaux has a 7-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“We planned the wedding the way we desired—doing something together that we love with our kids and our blended family,” Chanel explains. “This was our ideal, dream day. A handful of people attended the wedding—including my best friend and soul sister, Heidy De la Rosa—and we chartered a yacht to sail from island to island in the Caribbean Sea.”

We can’t talk about the beauty’s wedding without giving the dress a moment. It was an off-the-shoulder white gown with an embroidered corset top designed by Zuhair Murad, a Lebanese designer Iman admires.

“I am so thankful to his team for making it happen for me,” she said. “Season after season, I lust over his gowns.”

Iman’s three daughters—Cali, Cassie, and Capri—were flower girls in the wedding and wore dresses by Mona Lisa.

“Family is everything to me and having my three girls by my side was so special,” she said. “Cali and Cassie were so excited in the weeks leading up to the wedding. My daughters hold a special place in my heart and sharing this moment with them was priceless.”

Unfortunately, at the last minute, Godchaux’s son was unable to make the wedding. Iman said it was “heartbreaking to find out that we would have to proceed without one of our four.”

She added, “We look forward to celebrating our union with him all together at a later date this year [though]. This celebration will continue!”

Iman had a hand in planning the celebration alongside Katie Macpherson at IYC Yachts and the Parillion crew. Katherine Nuna of KBelle’s Design was in charge of the florals and decor on the big day.

Post-ceremony, the first stop for the newly married couple was St. Barths. “We celebrated for three days on our charter—island hopping and making stops at beach clubs, where it all started,” she added.

The day didn’t go by without tears—understandable and welcome when you’re marrying the love of your life.

“There were a lot of emotions on the day of the wedding,” Chanel shared with Vogue. “We laughed, we cried, we danced—and made incredible memories together. The trip actually moved us and inspired us to do this annually with our family.”