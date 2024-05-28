6 Cute Celebrity Family Moments From Memorial Day Weekend

Gabrielle Union-Wade

While Memorial Day is all about honoring the mourning of U.S. military officers who died while fighting for our country in the United States Armed Forces and the people who are still serving today, many families choose to spend the long weekend by enjoying quality time with each other.

Some of our favorite celebrity families did just that over the weekend by hosting cookouts, birthday parties, and career celebrations.

Check out some of the sweetest celebrity family moments from the weekend below.

Gabrielle Union-Wade and her family:

Gabrielle Union-Wade and her precious family, including Dwyane Wade and their daughter Kaavia, sat courtside at the WBNA Chicago Sky game.

Dennis McKinley and Pilar:

Dennis McKinley took Pilar on a daddy-daughter date to a WNBA (Atlanta Dream) game, and although Porsha Williams wasn’t present, they enjoyed quality time together.

Lala Anthony and her family:

One thing that Lala Anthony’s family will do is hold her down and celebrate her accomplishments. Her entire family, including her 17-year-old son, Kiyan, celebrated her new Lifetime movie, The Bad Guardian, with her.

Fantasia and her family:

Fantasia and her husband celebrated their daughter Keziah London Taylor’s 3rd Birthday.

The Sanders family:

Deion Sanders and his son hosted a Colorado Football Memorial Day cookout with the team’s families and his mother.

Chris Brown and his family:

Chris Brown gathered his children and their mothers to celebrate his daughter Royalty’s 10th birthday.