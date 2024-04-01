Here’s How Our Favorite Celebrity Families Celebrated Easter

Erick Robinson

Easter weekend for Christians is all about celebrating and honoring the sacrifices of Jesus Christ; however, for many families, it’s also a time of being grateful for loved ones and close relationships. Our favorite celebrity families took time to bond and celebrate the importance of family and connection by doing fun outside activities. For example, the Wilsons dressed in white and pastel colors to watch horses, play with a life-size Easter bunny and go on a traditional egg hunt.

Other parent-child duos, like Keke Palmer and her son, Leodis, posed for the camera, as taking professional pictures is part of the tradition on Easter. She captioned the photo, “Happy Easter from me and my little boy and a Happy Resurrection Day… The love God has for Jesus, and the love I have for my son Leo, is a reflection of the love God has for me! It’s never ending.”

Kenya Moore and her adorable daughter also took several professional images to celebrate the occasion, with a caption, “Happy Easter family! May this day remind us about love, family and hope for the future.#easter #christ #hope #family”

Check out all the other celebrity families and parent-child duos that celebrated the love-filled holiday below.

Kenya Moore and Summer Daly:

Toya Johnson and Reign:

Porsha Williams and Pilar: