Dads On Duty: 8 Celeb Dads Spending Quality Time With Their Minis

As a society, I think we can all agree that dads should play an equal role to moms in a child’s life. While we are still trying to move the needle on the matter, we can shout out the fathers who are making their presence felt. I will add that we don’t have to wait until Father’s Day to do so. Dads play a unique role in a child’s life, be it through playing with them, teaching them or making special meals. Seeing as we live in a society that often amplifies absent Black fathers, it can be refreshing to put the spotlight on the ones who are doing their part and more.

Here are eight celebrity fathers who recently shared cute moments of them spending quality time with their kiddos over the past month.

Big Sean

Rapper Big Sean, 34, is one of many celeb dads, but he’s a new kid on the block when it comes to parenting. His first child, Noah, whom he shares with singer Jhene Aiko, came into the world in November 2022 and he’s been gushing over him since. We haven’t seen a full picture of Noah but in the glimpses we’ve been given, he seems adorable.

“It’s alot of good offerings on the way 🤲🏾” he wrote in the comment section of a post with him holding his son outdoors.

Shemar Moore

Actor Shemar Moore, 52, is another first-time father to a newborn. His daughter Frankie came into the world in January 2023. Moore had his daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon and was stoked about the pregnancy as fatherhood has always been a dream of his. The father of one recently posted a video of him goofing around with Frankie while she was fast asleep.

Tyrese Gibson

Singer and actor Tyrese, 44, has always been vocal about how much he loves his daughters. He has two, including Shayla with his ex-wife Norma Gibson and Soraya Lee with his most recent ex-wife Samantha Lee. In a recent Instagram post, Tyree posted an image of himself and Soraya, 4, covered in face paint.

“It’s clear… She retaliated….She also told me I had to keep this on and wear to my 9pm meeting…. #SundayFunDay #GirlDad,” he captioned the image.

Russell Wilson

NFL player Russell Wilson, 34, isn’t only a prayer point for many women. He’s also an admirable dad. The hands-on father of three doesn’t shy away from sharing precious moments spent with his children, be it playing football or in a most recent video, playing in the ocean while on vacation. In the heart-tugging video, Wilson is holding his youngest son, Win, pretending to drop him in the water and kissing him as he giggles.

“Sometimes in life you just gotta laugh.☀️😂” he captioned the clip.

Darius Jackson

Millions of people became aunties and uncles when Keke Palmer gave birth to her son in February. His father, Darius Jackson, is also now part of the fatherhood clan and couldn’t be happier it seems.

“Leodis Andrellton Jackson. February 25th, 2023. 3:28 PM,” the writer wrote in a caption under an image of his son cuddled up in a blanket at the hospital. He also updated his bio to include ‘Dad,’ an honorable title.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Sean Combs recently became a father again and he’s been actively on daddy duty. His daughter Love has made frequent appearances on his social media account as of late. In her most recent pop out, she’s pictured bundled up in a white hooded jacket and pink blanket looking effortlessly adorable.

“Good morning from Baby Love. ❤️ 🌈👑⚡,” Diddy wrote in an Instagram caption

The rapper and record producer, 53, announced the birth of his daughter in October 2022 to the surprise of many. He is a father to five other children from previous relationships and claims the late Kim Porter’s eldest son, Quincy, as his own.

John Legend

Award-winning singer John Legend became a dad for the third time in January this year. This comes after his wife, Chrissy Tiegen experienced a miscarriage in 2020 at 20 weeks pregnant. The new addition to their family is named Esti Maxine Stephens. In February, Legend, 44, posted an image of him snuggled up with his baby girl. He has two other children, including oldest child Luna and son Miles.

Gucci Mane

Rapper Gucci Mane, 43, welcomed his second child into the world in February. The dad of two posted an image of him holding his baby girl, Iceland Davis, via Instagram.

“I was born legendary on the 12th of February! My lil girl perfect she the best gift ever 🎁🎂” the caption said.

He had his daughter with his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, whom he married in 2017. Their first child together is a boy named Ice Davis who was born in December 2020.