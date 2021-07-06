Your Favorites Linked Up For A Star-Studded Couples Trip To Italy

Instagram

If you’re reading this, you, like us, might be the only people who aren’t in Italy right now. First Ciara and Russell, now some of our favorite long-lasting Black couples.

Every year, Magic Johnson and Cookie enjoy a summer yacht vacation to somewhere extravagant in the world, and if you’re lucky enough to be called their friends, you get an invite to come along. This year, the couple traveled to Greece and met up with a few of their buddies, including Holly Robinson Peete and husband Rodney Peete, who were celebrating 26 years of marriage. But the trip really expanded when they jetted off to Italy. Along for the fun in places like Capri, Sorrento and Porto Cervo was LL Cool J and Simone Smith, Vanessa Bell Calloway and husband Tony and Samuel Jackson and LaTanya Richardson. There was a lot of fine dining, sightseeing, painting and partying on the yacht as everyone celebrated the Fourth of July in Europe.

As if traveling with the one you love wasn’t good enough, there’s not much that can beat also getting to hang out with you friends in luxurious fashion!

We also love the fact that all of the couples on the trip have been married for some time. By some time, we mean that everyone has logged in at least 25 years together as husband and wife. We can’t imagine all the knowledge these people could share on making love last. But for now, they’re busy enjoying a well earned getaway. Check out more of the fun had by your favorite couples below. These are the real relationship goals right here!