Cardi B Says She And Offset Have Called It Quits: ‘I’ve Been Single For A Minute Now’

Rapper Cardi B has been sending subliminals about her relationship status over the past few days. The 31-year-old has now confirmed that she and husband Offset have broken up and she’s single.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” she said in a recording of an Instagram livestream shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“But I have been afraid… Not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been, like, a sign.”

Cardi B said she wants to start the new year “fresh” and “open,” as she admitted, “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah… I’m excited.”

The mom of two also addressed a fan who was asking about whether recent rumors about him cheating were true, including an attempt to connect the rapper with TV personality Chrisean Rock by her ex, fellow rapper Blueface. Offset has denied those claims while Cardi said on her Live that she doesn’t think it’s true, but “doesn’t care to find out.”

Both Cardi and Offset recently attended the first-ever TikTok In the Mix music festival in Mesa, Ariz. but they weren’t photographed together. The two also unfollowed one another on social media, first sparking rumors that they may truly be done.

“I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings,” the TV personality said during the Live.

Cardi was partially referring to another recent Live where she alluded to a new chapter and afterward, said “You know when you just outgrow relationships. I’m tired of protecting peoples feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Offset, also 31, posted on Instagram around the same time Cardi was sending cryptic messages. The Migos rapper posted a Scarface clip to his Instagram story featuring Al Pacino yelling, “Hey, f— you, man! Who put this thing together? Me! Who do I trust? Me!”

This wouldn’t be the first time the two have broken up over the course of their six-year marriage though. Just earlier this year, in August, Offset accused Cardi of cheating on him via social media although some fans thought it was to promote a song they had together called “Jealousy.” However, the former Migos rapper admitted it wasn’t promo and was a spillover from issues they were having at the time during a visit to the Way Up With Yee show.

“So that post, to be honest, me and her, that’s my wife, I love her to death,” he said. “We going back and forth. And if you’ve got a New York woman, you know she’s a pit bull at the mouth.”

“She get crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was really lit that night,” he continued. “We was going back and forth and I’m like, ‘Watch this.’ And it’s like she got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day and she crazy, man … We’re crazy for each other.” He also confirmed Cardi didn’t cheat on him.

She previously filed for divorce in 2020 but had it dismissed less than two months later when they reconciled. We’re not sure whether the couple are truly done this time around, but they’ve been keeping their marriage going since 2017 when they secretly got hitched. The rappers also share two children together–Kulture and Wave.