Cardi B Responds, In A Very Cardi Way, After Being Accused Of Cheating By Offset

Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Cardi B and Offset have come a long way. They’ve seemingly been doing well since their divorce scare in 2020. But things have recently taken a turn, as Offset accused his wife of cheating in a since deleted Instagram story.

“My wife f–ked a N—a on me gang yall n—as know how I come,” he wrote and posted twice before deleting it on Monday, June 26.

Cardi wasn’t going to let the claim go quietly as it garnered attention, so she addressed it in a voice note through Twitter Spaces.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper began by singing “I Should Have Cheated” by Keyshia Cole. “First of all, let me say. You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all. And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey,” she sang.

Cardi, 30, was seemingly referring to Offset’s past infidelity, which made headlines on multiple occasions and was reportedly behind her decision to file for divorce in the past.

She continued, “Listen. Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all,” she said. “That motherf–ker spiraling and thinking sh-t. Come on, now.” Cardi then added, “I think sometimes motherf–kers forget I’m Cardi B,” adding that if she was sleeping with someone else, “it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

The Grammy-award winning artist went on to say that she couldn’t have sexual relations with an everyday guy because it would become public knowledge. She then added that sleeping with someone in the industry would likely lead to the same outcome.

“Stop acting stupid,” she said. “The f–k? Stop playing. That’s all I’mma motherf—king say because for real, let’s be serious,” she concluded. You can hear it in full below. Excuse the language, of course.

This little tiff happened less than a day after Cardi was publicly celebrating her man performing with his former Migos bandmate Quavo at the BET Awards.

The high-profile couple married in 2017 and gave birth to their first child, daughter Kulture, in 2018. They have since had a tumultuous relationship with Offset being accused of being unfaithful on several occasions. As mentioned, though Cardi filed for divorce in 2020, she eventually withdrew her petition. In 2021, they gave birth to their second child, a son named Wave.

In January 2023, Cardi explained during an episode of The Jason Lee Show why she decided to not go through with the divorce.

“The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me,” she said.

In 2021, the rapper also said she was happily married despite their past struggles.

“We went through some challenges. You have to learn [about] each other better,” she said to E!’s Daily Pop. “I feel like I’ve never been happier.”

The “WAP” rapper added, “I feel like, not even with just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have. The ‘I have your back, you have my back.’ It’s never been stronger.”