Op-Ed: I Don’t Care For Blueface And Chrisean — But I Do Care About The Well-Being Of Their Child

As Phaedra Parks once stated, “Get away from me with this…”

The most attention I ever paid to a one Blueface was when I listened to his song “Thotiana” back in 2018, which Cardi B did a remix to (and famously rhymed, “I was home with my kid, mommiana”). I briefly wondered about his unpleasant way of rhyming off beat, but that was about it.

After that temporary brush with music stardom, Google says he went on to have a Flavor Flav-inspired dating show where he met Chrisean Rock, the individual he’s infamously been synonymous with ever since.

I could tell it was a hot abusive mess of a situation so until today, I have never written about these individuals. Despite not being interested in them, Zeus Network, or anything else they’ve been involved with, they started to appear constantly on my Explore page on Instagram, also becoming trending topics regularly on Twitter, and popping up on TMZ for having boxing matches in public. I didn’t understand why they were so popular and didn’t think too much of any of it until it became almost unavoidable. Even his doggone mama and her sister were getting in on the attention.

Before I knew it, I was running across a video of her giving birth on social media and I knew I had officially seen enough. I realized I’d now have to be proactive. I let Instagram know I didn’t want to see anything involving his name or her name moving forward. But then, pages I follow to stay informed of trending news kept posting the off-again, on-again pair with swelled up comment sections. Soon after, things went from being annoying to disturbing. And that’s usually how it goes when immature people start having children.

It’s one thing to be comfortable making a mockery of yourself on social media, playing the game for fame, but it’s another to center a child in that behavior — unborn or already in the world. I’m no longer just tired of seeing these two people, but I’m appalled by the ways in which they’ve managed to not protect their infant son, who hasn’t asked to be a prop for social media sparring or to feign that he’s the catalyst for one’s supposed change for the better that still hasn’t been seen. But this little one has been that, unfortunately.

He’s also been growing in the womb while his mother smoked weed, has been bent in a wildly uncomfortable position while being videotaped not properly supported in a carrier (she really didn’t think something about his positioning looked off?), had his privates posted online by his father to show off a hernia he reportedly has in order to vilify Rock’s parenting skills, and his face posted in an effort for that same father to get people to believe that he looks nothing like him. If you type in the rapper’s name on Google, “son hernia” is one of the first things that appears. It’s become cruel. And Blueface, in particular, seems to have a penchant for trying to embarrass his children for attention based on headlines I’ve seen. All this baby wants to do is sleep! And at every turn he’s been put on blast on social media. Enough is enough.

And it’s true, Rock could use some true support as she tries to figure out motherhood. The first few weeks of a child’s life for first-time mothers can be a whirlwind of confusion due to a lack of sleep, hormonal changes, nursing demands and struggles, a general lack of knowledge of some things you’re new to, and in her case, little help from her child’s father. I feel for her in that sense. I didn’t always get it right as a new mom, especially an isolated one at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. I initially had my first son strapped in wrong in his carseat before a friend from church with the same one lovingly showed me how to buckle his legs in right. You’ve seen the commercials. The first baby can be a chaotic learning curve. But I have nothing for the Instagram Lives and explanations about one thing or another. She doesn’t need to be telling people she’s planning for baby number two once her six weeks of healing is up. Instead, she should use those moments online to seek out the community she needs to help her, encircling herself with people who can help her find her way; find a circle who can uplift her and be a protection for her so that she can be the best protection for her child.

But alas, here we are.

It’s likely wishful thinking, but if people stopped sitting front row to the antics of these two, threatening to call CPS while giving them the views they need to thrive as characters instead of mature adults, maybe they would be able to get their lives together and focus on what’s best for their child. Until then, my side hustle will be doing everything in my power to figure out the algorithm necessary to keep them out of my sight. I’m not interested in watching the train wreck that is a young mother and father putting their child out there to be devoured by the lions of the Internet. No thanks.