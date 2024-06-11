Meet Hartt Summitt Petrakov Parker! Candace Parker And Her Wife Welcome A Baby Boy

Getty

Candace Parker is expanding her family! The WNBA star, analyst, and commentator has confirmed that she and her wife, Anna Petrakova, recently welcomed a beautiful baby boy to their team. The baby boy is Parker’s third child and second with her wife. The couple also shares toddler Airr Larry, 2. Parker has a daughter, Lailaa, 14, from a previous relationship. The couple shared the news via Instagram with their fans and supporters on June 10th.

“Hartt Summitt Petrakov Parker❤️ May 21, 2024 Our Starting lineup is complete,. We are so in love and grateful for our little brother. Zone defense is ummm interesting, but we are managing. Goose is ummm adjusting 🤣 but he’s doing better with his role as a vet🤣😂😂😂 (Mama is a rockstar and we love her soooo much) Thank you @aprilbellephotos for always capturing our fam!,” the post stated.

The carousel post was loaded with sweet family photos and close-ups of the little one. Parker and her wife shared their exciting baby news in December, with Petrakova’s baby bump on showing along with her other two kids smiling on the basketball court. Her eldest child, Lailaa laughed beside them with a basketball in her hands as the three watched the toddler run towards the camera.

“Parker starting 5 loading! Mama and Mommy are switching from man-2-man to zone defense this spring!” the caption read, playing on basketball strategy.

“After four years in the game, we are focused on building our roster. We know this rookie will add to our depth chart and contribute versatility to our team. The rookie will join our current roster, which consists of a shooter, point forward, rebounder, and Little Tikes rim attacker!”

We’re happy for Parker and her family and wish them the best with their growing family.