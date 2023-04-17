‘P-Valley’ Star Brandee Evans Was Her Goddaughter’s Date To Prom: ‘I Had To Make Sure I Made This Happen For Her’

Actress Brandee Evans did what needed to be done as a godmother over the weekend. The actress and dancer accompanied her goddaughter, Jaylynn, to prom, honoring her request to be the teen’s plus-one.

“My God baby asked me to be her chaperone/plus 1 for the prom,” the P-Valley star wrote in an Instagram caption. The caption is under a photograph of the two beautiful ladies holding hands and posing in black gowns.

“She doesn’t ask me for much. Actually, she really never asks for anything. So, I had to make sure I made this happen for her,” the caption continued. Celebs like Keshia Knight Pulliam and Kid Fury showed love on the picture, commenting hearts and love struck emojis.

Evans continued, “🖤🖤She wanted a ‘CLASSY’ theme. (Yes, she chose CLASSY 👏🏾🙌🏾) That’s my baby girl y’all! 🥹🖤🖤”

The godmother also thanked the glam team who got the two of them dolled up, which comprised nails, makeup, hair and styling.

“Thank you to everyone that made this day so special for her! Believe me… It took a village! #IYKYK 🤗” the 37-year-old star concluded.

The actress is known to put family first as she’s a proud caretaker of her mother, Diana Harrington. Her mom has lived with multiple sclerosis for the past 20 years and was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

In a 2021 interview with ESSENCE, Evans talks about what a privilege it is to be in that position and how her rise to fame on the hit Starz series has afforded her the resources to do so more efficiently.

“I truly believe in what the Bible says about honoring your parents. You only get one mom,” she said. “Even with P-Valley, I had a toxic relationship with my mom growing up, but that forgiveness for us has come. I forgave her. She’s forgiven me. So I’m sitting in the gratitude of being able to have her with me, in whatever capacity she’s in, in this space.”

“Truly, my biggest thing is to be able to (take) care of my mom and just live my dreams,” she added at the time. “I’m really doing what I want to do with my life and I’m so thankful to Katori Hall and Starz.”

It is indeed a blessing to be capable of caring for your family be it as a caregiver to your mom or plus-one for your goddaughter for prom.