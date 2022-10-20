'P-Valley' Officially Renewed For Season 3 On Starz

Big news for the “Pynk Posse!” STARZ’ hit stripper saga P-Valley has officially been renewed for a third season.

After shattering viewership records at the premium streaming and cable network with an over 1000% audience increase in its second season over the summer, the drama will continue for a third season down in the valley.

“I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley,” said show creator Katori Hall. “With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide.”

Season 2 saw a number of cast shakeups, with the addition of new characters Roulette (Gail Bean), Whisper (Psalms Salazar), Big Bone (Miracle Watts), and Woddy (Bertram Williams) adding even more drama and higher stakes to the action to the halls of The Pynk. Megan Thee Stallion also dropped by for a cameo during the show’s second season, complete with an original song by her alter-ego Tina Snow featuring Lil Murda (J. Alphonse).

This season also shook up controversy and stirred conversation, bringing topics surrounding Black men’s mental health, domestic violence, abortion access, and homophobia to the forefront of discussion.

Season 3 appears to have more cast shakeups on the way, with the exit of main character Hailey/Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson) at the season’s end.

No word yet on when the new season of the beloved Dirty South drama will begin shooting or hit the airwaves. But as Hall promises, the next ten episodes in the saga of Chucalissa will be worth the anticipation.

“We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y’all are our fire,” Hall continued. “And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It’s gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we’re back on your screens again, but best believe it’ll be well worth the wait.”