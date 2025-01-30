Black Girl's Guide To Travel: 5 Destinations For A Valentine's Day Escape

Getty

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love in all its forms—romantic, platonic, and, most importantly, self-love.

For Black women, exploring the world with those we hold dear is more than just a getaway; it’s an act of liberation, joy, and connection. It’s an opportunity to experience spaces where we can celebrate, indulge, and be inspired. And what better way to do that than with a luxurious escape where you can show your appreciation for the people you love and treat yourself in the process?

Whether planning a romantic baecation, a fun-filled Galentines, or flying solo to love on yourself for a change, the right destination sets the tone for unforgettable memories. Think candlelit dinners overlooking turquoise waters, snuggly horse-drawn sleighs through winter wonderlands, retreats that nourish your soul, villas hidden amongst lush green hills, or exploring cobblestone streets filled with history and charm. Whatever your vibe, we’ve created your guide to destinations that offer the perfect mix of relaxation, romance, and rejuvenation so that you can celebrate Valentine’s Day your way. Because, sis, when it comes to love, you deserve all this world has to offer!

For the Old School Lovers: St. Lucia

Ask anyone, and they will tell you that St. Lucia has romance on lock regarding love. The picturesque Caribbean island has long been a top destination for everything from romantic escapes to honeymoons. In short, couples love St. Lucia. Hold on tight to each other as you hike through the lush rainforest to find one of the island’s hidden waterfalls, Dennery Falls (Also known as Errand or Sault Falls). The calm waters below the rarely crowded 65-foot-high oasis are the perfect place to steal a few kisses. Next, they say chocolate is an aphrodisiac, so head to Rabot Estate for their Bean to Bar experience, where you’ll make chocolate bars. End the day by taking in breathtaking views while you dine on classic St. Lucian dishes at Dasheene Restaurant. Or, you never leave your resort at all.

Where to Stay: Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort.

For the Culture Lovers: San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

With charming cobblestone streets, stunning Spanish colonial architecture, and a global food scene, Mexico’s San Miguel de Allende is the perfect place for couples looking for love with a bit of culture on the side. The city’s many art galleries, flower-filled courtyards, and boutique stores have long made it a hit with creatives and romantics. Jardín Allende is perfect for experiencing the city’s vibe and its people. If you are lucky, you might catch a romantic proposal or a sunset serenade from a local mariachi band. You can toast to love amongst fields of Cabernet Sauvignon at Cuna De Tierra, Guanajuato’s first winery, or take shots at La Casa Dragones, arguably the most fabulous cocktail bar in Mexico. Give your love a scent at Xinú Perfumes,

a local label where every perfume has ingredients native to Mexico. Finally, indulge in authentic Mexican cuisine by candlelight at 1826 Restaurant.

Where to Stay: Casa de Sierra Nevada.

For the Galentines Crew: Jamaica

Even if you are in a relationship, celebrating the love you have for your closest girlfriends is a must. Grab your crew and escape to the vibrant city of Port Antonio, Jamaica. The mountainous coastline has long been a go-to escape for celebs like Rihanna, Grace Jones, and Alicia Keys because of its quiet beaches, hidden coves, and tropical jungles. Learn to surf or body-board together at Boston Beach, glide down the Rio Grande on a bamboo raft, or explore Reach Falls. Head to Boston Jerk Centre near Boston Bay for a bite of the country’s signature cuisine or to Errol Flynn Marina for seafood. In need of vibes? Cristal Nightclub is where it’s at for good music that can keep you going until well into the night.

Where to Stay: GeeJam Hotel.

For Solo Lovers: Riviera Maya, Mexico

The most important love you’ll ever experience is your love with yourself, and with all that is going on in the world today, there is no better time to reconnect with your favorite person. Spend your days doing sunrise yoga and restorative stretching to renew energies, setting intentions with local Mayan shamans, uncovering life’s possibilities with a tarot reading, handmaking jewelry using locally sourced natural stones that align with your individual needs, tapping into your artistic side at a cold clay studio, nourishing your body with authentic culinary experiences or simply sitting beachside with a good book, embracing the tranquility around you.

Where to Stay: Etéreo

For Nature Lovers: Montana

Hear me out: no, Montana is not the first place you envision when you think of Valentine’s Day travel, and yes, this time of year, it is cold. However, that makes it an excellent destination for a romantic getaway. If you and your bae are lovers of the outdoors, imagine being snuggled up in a cozy cabin in the woods, with floor-to-ceiling windows providing views of the snow-tipped trees and mountains outside. Imagine dashing through a winter wonderland in a one-horse open sleigh—or dogsled if you’re more adventurous. Perhaps you’d rather spend the day snowmobiling, skiing, ice skating, or letting your inner child out with a little snow tubing before heading in for snacks and spiked hot chocolate. Back in your room, you can enjoy a glass of wine in the hot tub before grabbing a blanket and watching the stars align for your love through the skylight over your bed.

Where to Stay: The Green O