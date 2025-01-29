The Best Of Black Love In January: 11 Sweet Moments From Our Favorite Couples

Getty

We love to see our favorite celebrity couples enjoying their life!

Despite the world’s turbulent state, we noticed that celebrity couples like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Chris and Jada Paul, and Idris and Sabrina Elba have been living their lives like it’s golden as they should. The Pauls and the Elbas were recently spotted at the Louis Vuitton menswear fashion show in Paris.

While they weren’t at the same show, the Wades made their appearance in Paris too for Paris Fashion Week. Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts were seen living it up at the 2025 Sundance Festival, among their peers. Lastly, Kandi and Todd Tucker are currently living the lavish life in Zanzibar and Qatar on a fabulous international vacation.

Check out some of the other sweet moments below.

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon:

Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts:

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade:

Idris and Sabrina Elba:

Shaunie and Keion Henderson:

Brittney and Cherelle Griner:

Chris and Jada Paul:

Harrison Barnes and Brittany Johnson:

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker:

Joey Bada$$ and Serayah:

Eric Bellinger and La’myia Good: