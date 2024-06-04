The Black-Owned Business Of Travel 

MinkeeBlue

Although Black people are a minority—the Pew Research Center notes that only 14.4 percent of the U.S. population is Black—we have a lot of purchasing power. In a report by CNBC, Black people’s buying power in 2019 was $1.4 trillion; and that number is expected to hit $1.8 trillion this year. Yet some companies and brands deliberately exclude Black consumers. This state of affairs is reflected across many industries, including the travel space—where diversity, representation and inclusion are lacking. Given that Black Americans spent over $100 billion on leisure travel in 2019 (according to The Black Traveler Report published by MMGY Global), as you book your next vacation, consider supporting an enterprise that is helping to create one-of-a-kind experiences for Black people—by Black people.

Pack Your Bags

Wndr Ln

Wndr Ln

The vibrant colors and patterns printed on Wndr Ln luggage are inspired by the travels of entrepreneur and globe-trotter Tina Wells. The brand offers travel solutions from an overnight bag and packing cubes to a self-care kit for long flights, a carry-on suitcase and magnetic silicone travel bottles. The complete line of sustainable travel accessories can be found at Target, or online at wndrln.com.

MinkeeBlue

MinkeeBlue

There’s a reason MinkeeBlue was a winner on America’s Big Deal. The brand has streamlined travel with stylish, functional and practical bags, created by Sherrill Mosee. The day bags and backpacks come with a collapsible utility shelf, allowing you to customize your organization. -MinkeeBlue’s packing solutions are designed to fit everything you need for exploring your destination and navigating airports—a change of clothes, your laptop, an extra pair of shoes and even your lunch—all in one bag. minkeeblue.com

Travel Tribes

Martinique Lewis

BLACK IN

The brainchild of world travelers and industry trailblazers Martinique Lewis and Ashley Company, BLACK IN was created to connect Black jet-setters around the world. The company also curates itineraries that center the Black experience, in countries such as Belize, Amsterdam, Puerto Rico and Costa Rica, throughout the year. If that isn’t enough, the business goes even further—partnering with Black-owned tour operators, restaurants and hotels to continue circulating the Black dollar. abctravelnetwork.com

Single Parents Who Travel

Single Parents Who Travel

Ten years ago, Tomika Anderson founded Single Parents Who Travel as an online community to connect like-minded single-parent explorers. Today, her group has expanded to more than 10,000 global members. In a partnership with travel-services company Platinum Plus Vacations, Anderson assists families in planning vacations by offering all-inclusive luxury travel that centers parent and child while also providing flexible payment plans. In addition, she hosts annual trips to destinations such as Costa Rica, Mexico and Dubai for group members and their kids. singleparentswhotravel.com

Ryan Maine

Outdoor Inclusion Coalition

Segregation and Jim Crow laws affected Black people in every sphere, including restricting their ability to enjoy some state parks and public outdoor spaces. Although we are several decades past that era, organizations like the Outdoor Inclusion Coalition are doing the work to ensure diversity and equity in nature’s spaces. Founder Marcus Shoffner actively promotes travel to the state parks in Pennsylvania; and the Coalition has also curated programs centered around activities like skiing, climbing and camping, to draw underrepresented people to the great outdoors. theoic.org

Check Into a Bed & Breakfast

Celestine Bed & Breakfast/Steven Gray

Celestine Bed & Breakfast

There is no better feeling than being welcomed in a home away from home, especially when you’re surrounded by “kinfolk.” And that’s what you’ll get in Pensacola, Florida, when you stay at Celestine Bed & Breakfast. Since they opened the business in April 2023, siblings Cornelia Robinson Edwards and Gerald Robinson have aimed to provide unmatched southern hospitality and charm that will make you feel like family from the moment you walk through the door. celestinebedandbreakfast.com

Morehead Manor Bed & Breakfast/Discover Durham

Morehead Manor Bed & Breakfast

Over two decades ago, Monica and Daniel Edwards launched Morehead Manor in Durham, North Carolina. The rooms were designed with relaxation in mind, free from televisions and distractions. The spot is a quaint respite, centrally located just blocks away from top attractions. Guests can spend time in the outdoor space or unwind with movies, books and games in one of the common areas. And it doesn’t get much better than welcoming travelers into your home with fresh-baked desserts like carrot cake and pies. moreheadmanor.com

Secure a Tour

Tiffny Deandra

Underground Concierge

When you reach a destination, you should fully dive into it—by booking a tour with local guides, who can take you beyond tourist areas and attractions and give you an experience you can’t get on your own. In New Orleans, the person you need is Ari Oliver of Underground Concierge. Oliver offers customized itineraries, consultations and full-on tour services. You will eat, drink, shop and live like a local, with the help of one of the Big Easy’s best. instagram.com/undergroundconcierge

Maximum Impact Travel

Maximum Impact Travel

After exploring the continent for himself, and realizing that Africa looks completely different from the images seen in Western media, Jay Cameron started Maximum Impact Travel. His services are tailored to tourists interested in experiencing the homeland and the African diaspora. Whatever you choose to explore, from historic sites to breathtaking shoreline views, Cameron’s expertise can guide you as you experience an unforgettable journey through the Motherland. maximumimpacttravel.com

Kim Haas

Afro-Latino Travels with Kim Haas

A report by the Pew Research Center revealed that one-fourth of the roughly 600 million people in Latin America have African ancestry. The PBS and Create TV Network show Afro-Latino Travels with Kim Haas enlightens viewers on this heritage. As host of the only travel-TV series exclusively highlighting Afro-Latino communities within Latin America, Haas teaches viewers about the African influences in countries like Brazil, Honduras, Guatemala and Colombia. And as one of the few Black women hosting a travel show, she has created an entertaining, educational program that also provides representation. travelswithkimhaas.com