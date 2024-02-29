Weddings And Romantic Date Nights: The Best In Black Love In February

February was such a busy month. We celebrated Black History Month, the Super Bowl, the NBA All-Star game, multiple entertainment awards shows, and Valentine’s Day. Although February is always shorter than the rest of the months throughout the year, it serves as a perfect backdrop for special moments rooted in love. Celebrity couples made sure to wrap their partners in love by supporting them during major career moments or sitting courtside to support their boo (we see you, Jordyn Woods); the love was felt and seen, and this month also proved to be one of romantic surprises, like Jessica Betts serenading her wife, Niecy Nash-Betts on her birthday, or Fantasia and her husband celebrating Valentine’s Day in Paris. Also, it wouldn’t be February without a marriage. Huge congratulations are for R&B sensation Vedo, who married his longtime partner and the mother of his child. Their wedding boasted white and red adornments and, of course, beautiful roses.

Award season swept up the Hollywood-based couples, as the Grammys, People’s Choice, and SAG award shows landed in February. Couples like Victoria Monet and her partner John Gaines, Hailey and DDG, shined on the red carpet at the Grammys, while other pairs, like Jay-Z, decided to define their significant other. The the music mogul stood on business about his wife never winning the coveted Album of the Year award during his acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award that evening, inspiring other couples to defend and honor their partners in the future publicly. While the month was jampacked with celebrations, weddings, and sexy date nights, February’s most crucial lesson was leading fearlessly in love.

