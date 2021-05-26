Baby News: From Fantasia To Jason Bolden, These Stars Just Welcomed Bundles Of Joy

Instagram

The stars are expanding their families, and within the last week, three new babies have been born to a few of your favorites.

American Idol winner Fantasia just welcomed a baby girl named Keziah London Taylor. It’s her third child the second for her husband Kendall Taylor and their first child together. The singer shared that she welcomed Keziah on Sunday, May 23, sharing the announcement with a pretty incredible maternity shot of the new mom posed in front of an image of an elephant.

“The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world,” she wrote on Instagram. “We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword)

Fantasia has been open about complications during her pregnancy, including having to enter the hospital for a short time a few months ago when it seemed their baby was going to come a bit too soon. She most recently shared that Keziah was indeed delivered earlier than planned, but that she was confident and prayerful that her baby girl would be just fine.

“Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother,” she said. “When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor.”

Someone else who welcomed a blessing a little early is celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his husband Adair Curtis. The Styling Hollywood stars shared the news that they are parents to a baby boy who was born on May 24. His name is Arrow Fox.

“Yesterday You Gave Us the New Meaning to Joy and Protection, 2 weeks early but Right on Time!” Bolden wrote. He shared that the child is a “beautiful surprise” and that “Papa and Dad” were ecstatic about his arrival.

Lastly, singer Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, and shared the news last week.

“Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed.”

Look at all that hair!

There are plenty more babies on the way for your favorites, and we look forward to celebrating that good news and adorableness soon enough.