A Reminder Of All The Fabulous Famous Women Who Are Pregnant Right Now

In case you missed the heartwarming news, Eudoxie, wife of rapper Ludacris, is pregnant with the couple’s second child together. She shared the news over the weekend with a gorgeous picture of herself cradling her growing bump. The image was taken by her husband, and captioned, “Blessed year indeed” as she brought in her 35th birthday.

Stunning! Her joyful news reminded us that she’s not the only notable woman expecting again (or for the very first time). Check out all the lovely ladies with bundles of joy on the way.