A Reminder Of All The Fabulous Famous Women Who Are Pregnant Right Now

In case you missed the heartwarming news, Eudoxie, wife of rapper Ludacris, is pregnant with the couple’s second child together. She shared the news over the weekend with a gorgeous picture of herself cradling her growing bump. The image was taken by her husband, and captioned, “Blessed year indeed” as she brought in her 35th birthday.
Stunning! Her joyful news reminded us that she’s not the only notable woman expecting again (or for the very first time). Check out all the lovely ladies with bundles of joy on the way.
01
Aja Naomi King
The star announced that she’s expecting her first child back in March.
02
Fantasia
The “Free Yourself” singer, who just had her baby shower for baby number three, is set to give birth to daughter Keziah Taylor shortly.
03
Meghan Markle
The former actress and Duchess is expecting a baby girl sometime soon.
04
Bambi
The “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star is expecting her third child with husband, rapper Scrappy.
05
Halsey
The singer, who is biracial in case you were side-eyeing us, is expecting her first child.
06
Jena Frumes
Frumes, and boyfriend, singer Jason DeRulo, are expecting their first child together.
07
Erica Mena
The “Love and Hip Hop” star is expecting her second child with husband Safaree Samuels.
08
Abby De La Rosa
De La Rosa and Nick Cannon are expecting twin boys.
09
Taina Williams
Williams, and her boyfriend, rapper G Herbo are expecting their first child together, a son, any day now.
10
Gia Casey
The longtime love of DJ Envy from “The Breakfast Club” announced the couple is expecting their sixth and final child together with a sonogram image.