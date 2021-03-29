Singer Jason Derulo Is Going To Be A Dad

Singer Jason Derulo is about to add “new dad” to his list of accomplishments.

Derulo, 31, and his girlfriend, Jena Frumes, revealed via Instagram on Sunday that they’re expecting their first child together.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes,” the singer shared on Instagram when he posted their sweet announcement video.

The singer met Frumes at the gym shortly before the pandemic began, PEOPLE reports. Since then you can find the couple lighting up TikTok and Instagram with their fun-loving couples vibes. “We both have a similar desire to work out all the time, and I had seen her once there before, and then the second time, I was like, ‘Aight. Imma go talk to her,’ and the rest is history,” the singer once shared in an interview.

The news shouldn’t come as a surprise to Derulo’s fans, who might recall that back in August 2020, Page Six asked him if he had “baby fever” and he hinted that he just might. “You know, I think I’m getting to that age, you know what I’m saying? So, I don’t know,” Derulo said at the time.

Congrats to the happy couple.