Ashanti Shares Beautiful Photos From Her Very First Mother's Day

Ashanti posted a late Mother’s Day reflection on her Instagram page, leaving us smiling from ear to ear. The mom-to-be has fans like us cheesing as she spent her first Mother’s Day with her parents, her fiancé, Nelly, 49, and his family.

“This Mother’s Day was so special,” she captioned her post. “Having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing. Wishing all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother’s Day…!!!! 😆😆😆😆❤️🙏🏽🥳 #grateful 🙏🏽🥰”

“Yeah yeah I know I’m late,” she added after posting her Mother’s Day recap at the end of the week. “It was so much food I got distracted 🤣🤣 Ps… I only had 1 plate tho 🤣🤣👀”

The carousel of images included Ashanti posing in a long maxi dress alongside Nelly, with her sister, and in a family photo that featured both of the artist’s moms, Ashanti’s dad, and Nelly’s daughter with her baby girl (yes, Nelly is a grandfather!).

The couple announced they’d be welcoming a child together back in April after much speculation. If you recall, we broke the news here at ESSENCE, and Ashanti also revealed that they were officially engaged. They also announced they’re co-owners of Proov, a fertility and hormone diagnostics company.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” Ashanti told us. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

This will be Ashanti’s first child, but Nelly has two from a previous relationship. They include son Cornell III, 25, and daughter Chanelle, 30. The rapper also helped raise his niece Sydney and nephew Shawn after his sister, Jackie Donahue, died of leukemia at 31 in 2005.