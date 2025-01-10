Health Matters: Are Juice Cleanses Really Safe? Here’s What The Experts Say

Getty

Are you planning to hit the gym more this year or opting for a juice cleanse instead and wondering if it’s healthy and beneficial?

Many people online have criticized juicing, as they may have nutrient deficiencies, low-calorie content, and lack of fiber, leading to malnourishment. According to Nijya Noble, a Registered Dietitian, juice cleanses have become a quick way to reset, detox, or jumpstart healthier eating habits, like these popular ones: Suja, Pressed Juicery, or Raw Generation.

Still, they come with both benefits and drawbacks. “On the positive side, they provide a concentrated source of vitamins, minerals, and hydration, often from fruits and vegetables we may not typically consume. However, cleanses lack protein, healthy fats, and fiber—key nutrients for energy, satiety, and overall health. They can also cause blood sugar spikes, lead to temporary weight loss rather than fat loss, and are not a sustainable long-term solution,” Noble shares. She continues, “A balanced diet with whole foods is far more effective for lasting wellness. Consulting a registered dietitian is essential for those considering a cleanse to ensure it aligns with personal nutritional needs and goals.”

We spoke with several dieticians about the safety of these juice cleanses and whether you should consider them as part of your wellness and fitness routines.

Carlie Saint-Laurent Beaucejour, MS, RDN – Nutritionist and owner of Crave with Carlie

Juices can be safe at the same token; they can be harmful, depending on the person, as nutrition is personalized based on your medical, physical, and emotional state. There are many factors to consider regarding juice cleanses, such as duration, frequency, amount, and ingredients. Juice cleanses can be a unique way to boost your fruit and veggie intake, increasing your intake of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, nutrients many people don’t consume enough. Furthermore, because juices are liquid, your hydration intake will also increase, which is beneficial for better digestion, less bloating and constipation, and better skin health. Another benefit of juicing your produce is that it retains most water-soluble vitamins B and C in broccoli, spinach, and kale, which can be lost in other cooking methods.

There are a few consequences to remember when juicing, such as not getting the benefit of fiber from fruits and vegetables as the skin is removed, which aids in digestion, heart health, and weight management. Another factor to consider is that drinking your food versus chewing your fruits and vegetables may leave you still feeling hungry, as digesting your food will be quicker. Most importantly, consuming your energy and nutrient needs is tough as fruits and vegetables are low-calorie – which can make you feel irritable, lethargic, and lightheaded.

Focus on consistently incorporating more fruits and vegetables at least two servings and two servings of vegetables daily) throughout your day. Please consult with your healthcare provider first before you decide to juice cleanse, especially if you have a medical condition like diabetes or kidney disease.

Shana Spence, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist:

I don’t believe there are any benefits to doing a juice cleanse or detox. Our organs in our bodies detox us, not drink. We might feel better because of bowel movements, but we aren’t cleansing our bodies with drinks. The pros I can think of are added vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants from the juice. I would recommend saving money by buying these kits and instead consuming more balanced meals with a higher intake of vegetables and grains, which will also increase fiber intake.

Esther Tambe, Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist:

Juice cleanses are often marketed as a quick way to “detox” or jumpstart your health, especially at the start of the new year. However, your body doesn’t need a juice cleanse to detox. Your liver, kidneys, and digestive system are already detoxing naturally. Instead, prioritize fiber and hydration to support blood sugar balance and overall wellness. Most juice cleanses promote extreme restriction, which isn’t sustainable for long-term health. Instead of focusing on restrictive cleanses, consider sustainable habits that support your body’s needs over time.

Pros:

1. Increased Fruit and Vegetable Intake: Juice cleanses can be a good way to increase the number of fruits and vegetables in your diet, which many people struggle to get enough of it.

2. Increased Nutrient Intake: While not a meal replacement, juice cleanses can offer a convenient source of key nutrients like vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and plant compounds. These nutrients are beneficial, especially for those struggling to get enough fruit and vegetables through regular meals.

3. Hydration Support: Juices can help with hydration, especially since fruits and vegetables are high in water content. Proper hydrations support your body’s natural detoxification and maintain blood sugar balance.

Cons:

1. Blood Sugar Imbalance: Juices can be high in naturally occurring sugars, which may impact individuals with diabetes or insulin resistance. During the juicing process, much of the fiber that helps slow sugar absorption is removed, causing sugars to be absorbed more quickly and potentially leading to blood sugar spikes. However, pairing juices with a source of protein or fiber can help prevent these spikes.

2. Not Sustainable: Juice cleanses are restrictive and don’t teach habits for long-term health. After the cleanse, you might find yourself overeating or struggling with an unhealthy relationship with food. Juice cleanses can also be expensive and may not be accessible to everyone.

3. Risks for Vulnerable Groups: If you have kidney disease, diabetes, or other chronic conditions, the high sugar content and nutrient imbalances in juice cleanses can impact your health issues or interfere with medications. Consulting your doctor or dietitian is always a good idea before starting a cleanse.