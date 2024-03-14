Monica Tells Critic Who Said She Doesn't 'Believe In Staying Single' That They Should Mind Their Business

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ

Goonica popped out this week when a fan got a little spicy with singer Monica. (Goonica is Monica’s Internet given alter ego, FYI.) It happened after the star showed her new man, Anthony Wilson, some love on Instagram, an Instagram Story that would later be reposted on The Neighborhood Talk. A fan thought it was the right move to leave a critical comment under the blog’s post. Unfortunately for them, she saw it.

“Y’all don’t believe in staying single and cleansing the last man out your 🐱,” the commenter wrote.

Monica had time to let the individual know they were loud and wrong.

“My last one couldn’t even get no damn 🐱 & that was 2.5 yrs ago !!!” she replied. “This is why it’s better to speak what you know or just MYMFBB.”

In the IG Story in question, the beauty gave her man a shout out for his recent achievements.

“May God continue to Bless you as your resilience sustains you @antthaladiesman Number One television show & song at the same time LET’S GO!” she wrote in a caption on a photo of the two glammed up and posing in coordinated beige outfits. Wilson currently manages Chris Brown and serves as an executive producer on 50 Cent’s series BMF.

Wilson and Monica were first rumored to be dating back in October 2023. He posted an image of his love on her birthday and referred to her as “babe.” Her response, “thank you my love,” seemed to confirm that they were an item.

Before then, Monica dated rapper C-Murder, who is currently incarcerated and serving a life sentence. She didn’t officially announce them breaking up but fans suspected and she confirmed they were done following that speculation.

“Well , here it is in short !” she stated. “I got my heartbroken (again) and that’s ok! I learned yet another valuable lesson!”

Monica also said she’s since moved on, long ago, and asked her fans to do the same. “I went through it , got over it, now I can laugh about it !” she added. “Life continues ! I feel great that through it he has representation to one day be free ! Let’s move forward !”

And move forward she certainly has.