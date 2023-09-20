‘Live It Up! You Know It’s Whatever You Want’: Angela Simmons Cries After A Lavish Birthday Surprise From Her Beau, Yo Gotti

Angela Simmons/Instagram

According to rapper Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons is the one, two, and three, and we’re entirely here for it! To celebrate his boo’s 36th birthday, he took the entrepreneur on a lavish tropical escape to Turks and Caicos, and Simmons was smitten. She shared in an Instagram Story a romantic surprise from the rapper, which included several bouquets, black-and-white boxes, and a saxophonist on the couple’s hotel balcony. “Great, I’m crying, but this is so cute,” she said as tears flowed. “Definitely came from working out, and I’m crying now, but this is so cute,” she continued. In a recent Instagram post, Simmons shows off several new Chanel bags amongst lush pink florals and candles.

Another clip showed a close-up of the couple holding hands. Gotti followed up with an Instagram Reel, giving their fans a different view of the thoughtful gesture. He captured a band dressed head-to-toe in cultural garb and the two dancing in the sand and walking out to a private beach with a pink-decorated table for guests to continue celebrating Simmons. He captioned the sweet video, “Happy birthday, shawty. You’re the one, two, and three, Angela Simmons. Live it up! You know it’s whatever you want.”

It’s not new for the couple to purchase each other expensive gifts, as Simmons gifted Gotti a brand new Tesla for his birthday back in May at his surprise party and captured the video on Instagram. “It’s going to come through gates, right there. Remember you said you wanted a Tesla? Well, I got you one of those,” Simmons said. She captioned the video, “Your happiness means everything to me ! 💫Happy happy Birthday Baby @yogotti ! You deserve the world 🌍 & then some 😘❤️ #surprisebirthdayparty !!!”

It’s hard to believe that the couple have only been dating since the top of this year, as they seem to have a close bond. Since going public with their relationship in January, they’ve been spotted having so much fun together in Dubai and Greece. We’ve seen a change in Simmons as she’s been smiling from ear to ear and glowing. We hope to see more special moments between the two.