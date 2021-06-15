Amara La Negra Has Lost 35 Pounds But Her Confidence Hasn’t Changed

JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Ever since Amara La Negra joined Love and Hip Hop Miami, proudly embracing her afro-Latina identity and her larger-than-life afro, she’s been a beloved figure. She’s stunning, she’s kindhearted, she’s curvaceous and she’s talented, a combination you can’t lose with. But as much as people have loved her and what they found to be her signature look, the star slimmed down this year, dropping at least 35 pounds and looking noticeably leaner. It wasn’t something that started through intentional exercise and dietary shifts, but she’s happy with the results and getting in the gym to take things a step further. The weight loss hasn’t necessarily been as celebrated by her fans, some whom she says unfollowed her as she got smaller. Still, she’s feeling healthy and happy.

“I’ve lost about 35 pounds in a couple of months,” she said in April during a visit to Telemundo’s Latinx Now! show. “I’ve been really stressed out. There was a lot of stuff going on in my life. I love it! And to be honest, I embrace my stretch marks, my cellulite, my dimples my everything because I can still get it. So what’s the problem? What?”

“I had a fan base that followed me because I was very curvy and I represented the Latinas and the Black beautiful women that were curvy and I get that part, but some part of that was a little bit unhealthy for me, personally,” she added. “I’m not saying I won’t be able to get back into that, but this time around I kind of want to do it in the gym. To each its own. If you want to unfollow me because I’m not as thick, it’s ok my love because I’ll get a new fan base.”

The comment section of her Instagram is filled with a combination of supportive comments lauding her new look, as well as some who ask if she’s well and say they miss the “old Amara.” No matter what others feel though, she’s feeling better than ever.

“Getting Fat or Thick has been the Easiest and Worst thing of my Life! Now I look 10yrs Younger!” she wrote in April. “In Due time I’ll be Thick and Juicy again! For Now I’m Slim Thick!”

“Before They said I was too FAT and I needed to lose weight! Now they say I’m too skinny and they like me better when I was Thick,” she said on Instagram a month earlier in March. “the point is you can’t ever make people happy is [sic] the most important thing is to make yourself happy!”

A new look hasn’t changed the routine for Amara, though. The sultry images haven’t slowed down, nor have the twerk videos because sis may be smaller, but the curves and the confidence are still there. See a few photos of the star and her new look.