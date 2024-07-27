Allyson Felix Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Nursery For Athlete Mothers At The Olympics

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for OMEGA

The 2024 Olympics are officially underway, and athletes from all over the world are preparing to make history, many of them mothers who will be bringing their children along. Thanks to seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, these moms will have a nursery for their children.

The iconic former Olympian, who also has two children of her own, including a three-month-old, partnered with Pampers to launch the first-ever nursery at Olympic Village. The nursery will be situated at the center of athletes’ living quarters, so moms competing in games have easy access to it.

“It was top of mind to support athletes who are mothers,” Felix said to NBC Olympics. “It’s a space where families can get away from it all and have some of the comforts of home. They can have playtime and have places to feed their babies. It’s meant to feel like home.”

Felix, 38, has always been vocal about her motherhood journey, especially from the perspective of an athlete. She recently joined the Athletes’ Commission with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which has given her a chance to amplify her messaging and be a “voice for athlete moms.”

“It’s childcare,” Felix added about the new nursery. “It’s here so that mothers and families feel supported. Having some normalcy is great, just to have an actual space dedicated for this.”

Parents will also have access to Pampers brand wipes and diapers, as well as spaces for playtime and family bonding.

This isn’t Felix’s first time partnering with Pampers–she also did a campaign with the brand in 2022 to ensure Black expectant mothers were being heard as they face more complications and higher rates of maternal mortality in the United States. This initiative hit close to home, considering during Felix’s first pregnancy with her daughter Camryn, she experienced a severe case of preeclampsia, which is a pregnancy complication that can lead to high blood pressure, elevated levels of protein in your urine, and temporary loss of vision. In extreme cases, it can lead to death. Camryn was born prematurely but is now a thriving 5-year-old. Ever since her delivery, Felix has been an advocate for the maternal health of Black mothers.

On April 10, 2023, Felix and her husband, Kenneth Ferguson, welcomed their second child, Kenneth Maurice Ferguson III. After her traumatic delivery with Camryn, the second time around, Felix had an unmedicated VBAC that went smoothly. As she wrote on Instagram, “this time it’s a story of joy and healing.”