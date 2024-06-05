Allyson Felix’s Saysh Announces New Collaboration With Ba&sh

The most decorated woman, Olympic legend, and entrepreneur Allyson Felix is an advocate for all maternal rights. Recently, Felix had her second-born child are featured in her latest campaign for Felix’s athletic brand Saysh to announce a collection created in collaboration with the Paris-based label ba&sh.

Saysh/ba&sh

ba&sh was founded by friends Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief who were both looking for answers to creating their dream wardrobes. At the moment, the Parisian brand is found in over 400 stores worldwide.

The duo and Saysh worked together to release a mom-inspired sneaker mainly since motherhood is a duty that requires much movement at almost all times. What the creative trio landed on was a stylish yet practical design for everyday tasks. Felix is a multi-hyphenate: 11-time Olympian, mother, and entrepreneur. So, it’s a given that she’s well aware of the comfort level necessary to knock out her daily tasks and her creative pursuits.

The shoe will launch on July 10 ahead of the Summer Olympics where Felix will serve on the International Olympic Committee. Saysh was founded on the idea that all women deserve better from footwear apparel and beyond. “I appreciate ba&sh’s belief that success looks different for every woman, and so does every wardrobe. All that matters is that when we encounter challenges, we understand how to push through, learn from these tests, and when we can, use our voice to encourage each other to question the status quo and ourselves,” Felix shared in an email. “There’s no reason not to wear something that makes us feel and look good while we’re doing it,” noted Felix.

Saysh/ba&sh

Felix, Boccara, and Krief firmly believe that motherhood is not a duty that takes away from their entrepreneurship but rather fuels and enriches it more. The Olympian’s maternity experience was what prompted her to launch her brand in the first place. She’s advocated for maternal protection through her large platform since she had her first child.

Meanwhile, Boccara and Krief have been committed to helping provide resources to women from the realms of education to health and business through organizing initiatives such as Woman are FUNdamental and the ba&sh Power Blazer campaign. Saysh and ba&ash’s collaboration is for women, by women infused with a spirit of support, community, and of course, female empowerment.

Saysh/ba&sh

