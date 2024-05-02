7 Resorts In The U.S. Ideal For A Relaxing ‘Momcation’

Four Seasons Surfside Miami

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, a solo getaway is one of the best gifts you can give a mom (or yourself). Moms often put the needs of their families first and, in the process, may neglect their own self-care. If you’re looking for a unique Mother’s Day gift, consider gifting a momcation, which may look like an afternoon at a spa or a few days at a resort. If you need a few ideas, we rounded up seven properties across the U.S., offering elevated dining, stellar wellness services, and luxe accommodations, all perfect for moms deserving of rest and relaxation.

Four Seasons Surfside

Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club – Surfside, Fla.

A few days at the Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood will leave you refreshed and rejuvenated. The beachfront property has 77 sophisticated guest rooms and specializes in top-notch wellness services. Spend an afternoon at the Surfside Spa indulging in a 60-minute sound bath with a meditation and master sound healer, or opt for the Floridian Sugar Glow, a whole-body exfoliation treatment that uses local Florida cane sugar for a natural glow. Outside of the spa, you’ll love the resort’s luxe amenities. There are three pools, five restaurants (including Michelin-starred The Surf Club Restaurant), and 24-hour room service. Not that you need any more convincing, but the designer shops of Bal Harbour are also just minutes away if you need some retail therapy.

Sea Island Resort

Sea Island – Sea Island, Ga.

If you’ve got Georgia on your mind, Sea Island is a perfect private getaway for moms seeking a change of pace for a few days. You could spend your days walking along the beach or lounging by the pool, but if you want to be active, some resort activities include dolphin boat tours, tennis and pickleball lessons, and stand-up paddleboarding. There are five different hotel properties, but we recommend the tucked-away Cloister. The 265-room property has a restaurant and pool on site and offers easy access to the swanky Beach Club that’s set along a five-mile stretch of private beachfront. Since you’re here to relax, don’t leave without making an appointment at The Spa at Sea Island for a hot basalt stone massage.

The Good House

The Good House Hotel and Spa – Greater Palm Springs, Calif.

The Good House Hotel and Spa is a charming boutique hotel in the Miracle Hill District in California’s Desert Hot Springs. Opened in 2021, the Black-owned property serves as a wellness retreat with two hot spring pools and an intimate spa with massages, facials, and yoga classes. Choose from one of seven airy and delightfully decorated guest rooms, and for longer stays, book a suite that comes with an outdoor patio and kitchenette. There’s also an outdoor fireplace for relaxing at the end of the day, and the poolside cafe serves healthy bites and cocktails.

The Jefferson

The Jefferson – Washington, D.C.

​​If you prefer a city getaway, you can still find solace in the heart of D.C. at The Jefferson. The luxe boutique hotel features a cozy library with a fireplace, and the guest rooms are outfitted with elegant furniture and Italian marble bathrooms. The onsite restaurant, The Greenhouse, has Maine scallops and grass-fed lamb on the menu, and the cocktail bar, Quill, is one of the best in D.C. Book a weekend stay to sleep like a queen in one of the comfortable, canopied king-sized beds and elevate your stay with the hotel’s all-day room service. If you book a suite, you’ll also get a complimentary iPad for your in-room requests, and if you’re visiting from out of town, the hotel has its own historian to help you explore D.C.’s attractions.

Garry Kan

Hotel 1000, LXR Hotels and Resorts – Seattle, Wash.

West Coast moms, consider a stay at Hotel 1000 Seattle, a property in the heart of Seattle’s downtown neighborhood. This property has a convenient downtown location for sightseeing and a host of unique spa services. The luxury A Bath Worth $1000 includes a personal bath butler, champagne and caviar, and fresh flowers from Pike Place Market. The blush pink headboards and mossy suede furniture make the guest rooms feel calm and soothing, and the large windows highlight the stunning downtown views. Enjoy fresh seafood at the hotel’s All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar, or head to Rosebay to sip a glass of red or white wine from a local Washington State vineyard.

Hilton Head Health

Hilton Head Health – Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Hilton Head Health is geared towards guests who want to make healthy lifestyle changes, and the property offers all-inclusive packages that include accommodations, well-balanced meals, and program activities. You can customize your experience by choosing from over 150 classes and lectures offered each week, or you can also take it easy and enjoy a laid-back stay. Choose from meditation, cooking, or yoga classes, or sleep in and spend your afternoon at the spa. Opt for a stay in the newly constructed Sweetgrass Inn, which features plush bedding and decorative baskets made by the local Gullah community.

Omni Barton Creek

Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa – Austin, Texas

Just 10 minutes from downtown Austin, the Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa is a 4,000-acre haven that feels far removed from busy downtown city life. The property’s highlight is the Mokara Spa – a 13,000 sq ft wellness center that offers body and facial treatments and massages. Treat yourself to the Aromatic Body Polish, a 50-minute treatment that combines shea butter, sugar, salt, and your choice of scented oil. There are three pools to choose from, but our favorite is the adults-only infinity pool that overlooks the 18th green. Dine at one of the eight bars and lounges across the property, or enjoy a delicious meal in the privacy of your room.