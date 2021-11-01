I am not a vegan but I want every single thing in this gallery. And that’s the way it should be. No one should have to compromise efficacy nor style and these vegan brands get that. There is so much necessary good that surrounds veganism: good for the planet, good for the body, compassion for animals. As soon as I let go of my intense love of bacon, I’m going to give it a solid try.

Jokes aside, I learned a lot selecting these goodies. There are so many great-looking textile alternatives that do not damage the planet nor animals…lots of cool, conscious fashion brands that I am happy to know now. I learned that even yarn that’s vegan-friendly comes from non-animal fibers. I had no idea how many silk worms are killed from making silk! So silk, wool, mohair, alpaca, mohair, angora, those are all no-gos in the vegan world.

As for the beauty goods, I’ve used a few of these brands, for years, without consciously focusing on their veganism. Once you zero in on the nasty toxins that you don’t need, it’s hard to go back to brands with “baddy” ingredients. For me, this is especially the case when it comes to lip products because you naturally ingest some of the gloss, lipstick or lip balm that you wear. Whatever that lip product is made of, it’s going into your system.

So my new attitude is that every day should be Vegan Day but even if you don’t feel the same way, the vegans in your life will appreciate the likes of these fresh and stylish brands that are good for the universe!