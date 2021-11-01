I am not a vegan but I want every single thing in this gallery. And that’s the way it should be. No one should have to compromise efficacy nor style and these vegan brands get that. There is so much necessary good that surrounds veganism: good for the planet, good for the body, compassion for animals. As soon as I let go of my intense love of bacon, I’m going to give it a solid try.
Jokes aside, I learned a lot selecting these goodies. There are so many great-looking textile alternatives that do not damage the planet nor animals…lots of cool, conscious fashion brands that I am happy to know now. I learned that even yarn that’s vegan-friendly comes from non-animal fibers. I had no idea how many silk worms are killed from making silk! So silk, wool, mohair, alpaca, mohair, angora, those are all no-gos in the vegan world.
As for the beauty goods, I’ve used a few of these brands, for years, without consciously focusing on their veganism. Once you zero in on the nasty toxins that you don’t need, it’s hard to go back to brands with “baddy” ingredients. For me, this is especially the case when it comes to lip products because you naturally ingest some of the gloss, lipstick or lip balm that you wear. Whatever that lip product is made of, it’s going into your system.
So my new attitude is that every day should be Vegan Day but even if you don’t feel the same way, the vegans in your life will appreciate the likes of these fresh and stylish brands that are good for the universe!
01
POLISHED PERFECTION
Three things I love about this brand: 1. The colors are formulated by a former fashion industry colorist (hence their of-the-moment chicness). 2. This brand is made from, as of now, recycled plastic components (biodegradable bamboo caps.) and FSC-certified paperboard boxes. And 3. Last but not least, it’s vegan, toxin-free, cruelty-free with a myrrh extract that’s great for strengthening nails. They also have over 60 shades, including the nude “Belle du Jour,” (shown in the opening shot at the top of this story) which has a subtle dusting of shimmery pink and the above Habit Non Toxic Vegan Nail Polish in Creature of the Night.
02
BETTER THAN LEATHER
Buttery soft, with a relaxed fit, this versatile staple with utilitarian details can be worn as a jacket or shirt. The Reset Vegan Leather Shirt Jacket in Toffee
03
YOUR NEW CLEAN ROUTINE
This line was founded by a family of skincare veterans with the health of the planet in mind, and this kit will streamline your skincare routine with clean and truly benefiting ingredients. The trio of full-sized products will deep clean your pores, brighten your complexion for a healthy glow and deliver antioxidants with barrier-strengthening ingredients. Youth To The People The Minimalist Three-Step Kit
04
POSH AND PLANET-FRIENDLY
The brand’s instant popularity with both vegans and fashionistas is probably based on the founder’s passion for fashion and vegetarianism. Do check out the site, full of stunning designs and quality! Oh, and free shipping to the U.S.!! LaBante Sycamore Vegan Friendly Backpack in Red
05
BRUSH WITH EXCELLENCE
I”ve been a fan of this good-for-the-universe makeup brand for many years. ILIA is one of the pioneers of clean makeup, so it is no surprise that their vegan brushes are stellar—they feel amazing and are very well—made. ILIA Makeup Brushes
06
GREEN DREAM
It’s wonderful how mainstream brands are catching on with the demand for vegan goods. I want this cute, cropped jacket in my life!!!! Banana Republic Vegan Suede Moto Jacket in Camo Green
07
A BALANCING SCENT
This unisex scent uses patented olfactory technology to invigorate mental energy and boosts your focus (86% of testees noticed a difference after 30 days of use). They refer to it as a “fragrance supplement” but you don’t injest it, you just take advantage of the aromatherapy benefits. It’s fresh (slightly citrus) and peppery, including hints of clary sage, juniper and clove. MIND ENERGY also checks off all the baddy boxes—it’s 100% vegan, sustainably sourced, non-toxic, cruelty-free, paraben-free, pthalate-free and hexane-free. The Nue Co MIND ENERGY Fragrance Supplement
08
CASHMERE ALTERNATIVE
It’s all about the sleeve—and luckily this everyday go-to comes in six colors. Apparis uses their own “alt knit” yarn as a solid cashmere-replacement (for vegans who desire the luxurious feel of cashmere). Take advantage of their current 30% off sale. Apparis Rory Sweater in Dandelion
09
GOOD-FOR-YOU GLOSS
This delight is an actual moisturizing lip treatment, with five nourishing oils to soothe and protect your lips. Available if four shades, it’s vegan of course, nut-free and cruelty free. Tower 28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly
10
FEEL GOOD IN FLAX LINEN
This line originated as a sustainable and luxurious 100% flax linen bedding brand. Linen keeps you cool when it’s hot and also insulates when it’s cold, so it’s extremely comfortable to sleep in, regardless of the season. Naturally they’ve extended their now very popular bedding options to apparel. Frankly, I’d wear this top out (the bell sleeves add a nice touch, and I’d iron it) but it’s divine to sleep in.
Bed Threads. 100% Flax Linen Top in Tumeric
TOPICS: going vegan Holiday 2021 vegan beauty products vegan fashion