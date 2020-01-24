5 Black Vegan Food Bloggers You Need To Know
Photo Credit: @sweetpotatosoul
By Danielle Pointdujour ·

Making the decision to go vegan can seem like a lonely and oftentimes confusing journey. Searching for tips, recipes, and just straight-up support (Because your fried chicken eating granny is not going to understand) is a headache that only those who are struggling with transitioning and maintaining the lifestyle can understand.

Add to that the misconception that plant-based lifestyles are bland, expensive and only for white people, means that for beginners, especially Black ones, it can be difficult to know where to start. Thankfully, gone are the days where finding a Black vegan felt like searching for a unicorn. Today more and more people from our soul-food loving community are making the switch to plant-based diets and making it look easy.

We’ve found a few dope women who have mastered the vegan lifestyle with ease and have created a supportive community full of inspiration and flavorful eats. Whether you’re a newbie, an O.G. or just testing the waters, following these vegan foodies on Instagram will change your mind about living the plant life.

Rachel Ama

London based Rachel Ama literally has a recipe for every occasion and lives to share them with the 400K followers on her Youtube channel. From vegan bbq jerk tacos to Nutella french toast, Rachel makes sure that living a plant-based lifestyle not only looks good but tastes good too.

Denai Moore

If you’re a child of the Caribbean or simply a lover of the cuisine, it can be hard to imagine life without your staple island faves. Thankfully, Denai Moore is here to save the day effortlessly recreating some of the most beloved Jamaican classics, with her own vegan twists. Don’t believe us? Just try her callaloo, scotch bonnet caramelized onion parcels and rice and peas arancini balls. You’re welcome.

Jenné Claiborne

Whether she’s showing you how to whip up cauliflower crust pizza and Broccolini Mushroom Linguine, or providing tips to vegan newbies while playing with her adorable baby girl, Jenné Claiborne makes sure that her every move de-stigmatizes what you think you know about living a plant-based life.

Nzingah Oniwosan

🎉🎉2020 SALE 40% Off Winter Solstice Cleanse. 🎉🎉Use Link in profile @yesbabyilikeitraw and coupon code "2020". This 21-Day Cleanse takes place January 5-27, 2020. It will incorporate plant-based diet, raw foods, juicing, & herbal protocol. For this cleanse you will receive group coaching recipes, weekly meal plans, tips, tricks, videos, weekly grocery lists as well as unlimited questions and answers. Week 1: Get Your Mind Right: We will focus on slowly changing our diet so that we segue into the cleanse. Week 2-3: Yes Baby I Like It Raw: Raw foods & herbal protocols. This program was developed from 14 year of experience. Most participants report weight-loss, improved digestion, clearer skin, increased fertility, increased energy, and reversal of existing conditions like hypertension, pre-diabetes, and much more. This is a great jumpstart for those who want to transition into a plantbased diet. Go to www.yesbabyilikeitraw.com to join or click link in bio. 🍅🍆🍠🍍🍐🍌🍈🍑🍓🍉🍇🍋🍊🍏 My personal plant-based journey has been a rollercoaster I started off as a super clean and would detox every solstice and equinox vegan to being a junk food processed vegan. Food was my drug of choice. It was how I dealt with my emotions. I had a wake up call and went back to cleansing, my yoga practice, and went to counseling so I could deal with "stuff" in a proper way. I had to cleanse my body, mind, and spirit. Where I am today is because of some intensive work. The journey wasn't easy but so worth it. The health of our physical bodies are connected to mental state. Sometimes our cleanses are not about losing physical weight but to release emotional baggage. The winter time is a great time to cleanse our kidneys & bladder as they are open during that time. It is also a time to release things that are emotionally; as the bladder and kidneys governs the water bodies, which is associated with our emotions. So we can really release 💩💩💩 on many levels. See you on the other side I promise you will feel lighter. .

As a yoga teacher, vegan chef, health consultant and a person living with an autoimmune disorder, Nzingah Oniwosan uses her knowledge to show others how eating raw can help nourish and heal your body from the inside out.

Kimberly Renee

Since embarking on the journey to live a fully plant-based lifestyle, Kimberly Renee has taken her followers along for the ride as she discovers more about vegan life, whips up delicious recipes and decides whether or not she ‘might be’ vegan.

