Photo Credit: @sweetpotatosoul

Making the decision to go vegan can seem like a lonely and oftentimes confusing journey. Searching for tips, recipes, and just straight-up support (Because your fried chicken eating granny is not going to understand) is a headache that only those who are struggling with transitioning and maintaining the lifestyle can understand.

Add to that the misconception that plant-based lifestyles are bland, expensive and only for white people, means that for beginners, especially Black ones, it can be difficult to know where to start. Thankfully, gone are the days where finding a Black vegan felt like searching for a unicorn. Today more and more people from our soul-food loving community are making the switch to plant-based diets and making it look easy.

We’ve found a few dope women who have mastered the vegan lifestyle with ease and have created a supportive community full of inspiration and flavorful eats. Whether you’re a newbie, an O.G. or just testing the waters, following these vegan foodies on Instagram will change your mind about living the plant life.

Rachel Ama

London based Rachel Ama literally has a recipe for every occasion and lives to share them with the 400K followers on her Youtube channel. From vegan bbq jerk tacos to Nutella french toast, Rachel makes sure that living a plant-based lifestyle not only looks good but tastes good too.

Denai Moore

If you’re a child of the Caribbean or simply a lover of the cuisine, it can be hard to imagine life without your staple island faves. Thankfully, Denai Moore is here to save the day effortlessly recreating some of the most beloved Jamaican classics, with her own vegan twists. Don’t believe us? Just try her callaloo, scotch bonnet caramelized onion parcels and rice and peas arancini balls. You’re welcome.

Jenné Claiborne

Whether she’s showing you how to whip up cauliflower crust pizza and Broccolini Mushroom Linguine, or providing tips to vegan newbies while playing with her adorable baby girl, Jenné Claiborne makes sure that her every move de-stigmatizes what you think you know about living a plant-based life.

Nzingah Oniwosan

As a yoga teacher, vegan chef, health consultant and a person living with an autoimmune disorder, Nzingah Oniwosan uses her knowledge to show others how eating raw can help nourish and heal your body from the inside out.

Kimberly Renee

Since embarking on the journey to live a fully plant-based lifestyle, Kimberly Renee has taken her followers along for the ride as she discovers more about vegan life, whips up delicious recipes and decides whether or not she ‘might be’ vegan.

