We make a lot of resolutions at the top of the new year, and for many people eating healthier and exploring more vegan options is one of them. But new vegan discoveries doesn’t have to stop at your diet.
With so many brands investing in cleaning up their products, the options are becoming endless in vegan beauty. It’s easier to stay on top of your hair, makeup and skincare routines when you can rest assured that your go-tos are free from junk that you don’t want seeping into any of your parts.
These 10 new vegan beauty products will easily make it into your favorites and become part of your glam arsenal.
01
Versed Keep It Supple Body Oil
Fight off the winter ash with a quick absorbing clean body oil.
02
Beautyblender Blendercleanser Solid Wave Sponge & Brush Cleanser
This limited-edition sponge and cleaner are where your 2020 beauty journey begins on the road to face greatness.
03
Tarte SEA Surfer Curl Volumizing Mascara
This eye enhancer to bring out your inner cool girl is a volume dream for the lady who wants dramatic lashes without falsies.
04
Botanics Simply Calm Hydrating Serum
If you haven't gotten into the benefits of cannibis and sativa, you will after using this super hydrating, calming and soothing serum.
05
Sonrei Sea Clearly SPF
Rubbing in white sunscreen for 10 minutes and waiting to see if it leaves a cast is lame. This formula made for people of color is translucent and won't make you look ashy.
06
Revlon Total Color
When your stylist comes over to bless you with a new color, surprise him or her with this ammonia-free (read: no abrasive smell) vegan formula that still delivers on color.
07
Boscia Vegan Collagen Microcrystal Eye Mask
Give your tired eyes the bounce-back they need with a vegetable collagen mask you can leave on overnight.
08
Milani Cheek Kiss Liquid Brush
Liquid blush is easy to use and this vegan version can double as a lip color because it's free from anything you wouldn't want on your lips.
09
Kombucha + 11% AHA Exfoliation Power Toner
From the brand whose mission is to deliver clean beauty to the people, this toner is filled with our favorite acids for anti-aging and anti-sagging.
10
Good Face Stuff BRIGHT Ultra Hydration Resurfacing Mask
With turmeric, hyaluronic acid, and the power of forbidden rice, this natural mask will help stave off dullness through winter and the rest of the year.