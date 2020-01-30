10 Vegan Beauty Products Black Women Can Fall In Love With
We make a lot of resolutions at the top of the new year, and for many people eating healthier and exploring more vegan options is one of them. But new vegan discoveries doesn’t have to stop at your diet.

With so many brands investing in cleaning up their products, the options are becoming endless in vegan beauty. It’s easier to stay on top of your hair, makeup and skincare routines when you can rest assured that your go-tos are free from junk that you don’t want seeping into any of your parts.

These 10 new vegan beauty products will easily make it into your favorites and become part of your glam arsenal.

01
Versed Keep It Supple Body Oil
Fight off the winter ash with a quick absorbing clean body oil.
Versed
available at Target $15 Shop Now
02
Beautyblender Blendercleanser Solid Wave Sponge & Brush Cleanser
This limited-edition sponge and cleaner are where your 2020 beauty journey begins on the road to face greatness.
Beautyblender
available at Sephora $16 Shop Now
03
Tarte SEA Surfer Curl Volumizing Mascara
This eye enhancer to bring out your inner cool girl is a volume dream for the lady who wants dramatic lashes without falsies.
Tarte
available at Sephora $23 Shop Now
04
Botanics Simply Calm Hydrating Serum
If you haven't gotten into the benefits of cannibis and sativa, you will after using this super hydrating, calming and soothing serum.
Botanics
available at Target $23 Shop Now
05
Sonrei Sea Clearly SPF
Rubbing in white sunscreen for 10 minutes and waiting to see if it leaves a cast is lame. This formula made for people of color is translucent and won't make you look ashy.
Sonrei
available at Amazon $25 Shop Now
06
Revlon Total Color
When your stylist comes over to bless you with a new color, surprise him or her with this ammonia-free (read: no abrasive smell) vegan formula that still delivers on color.
Revlon
available at Revlon $8 Shop Now
07
Boscia Vegan Collagen Microcrystal Eye Mask
Give your tired eyes the bounce-back they need with a vegetable collagen mask you can leave on overnight.
Boscia
available at Boscia $28 Shop Now
08
Milani Cheek Kiss Liquid Brush
Liquid blush is easy to use and this vegan version can double as a lip color because it's free from anything you wouldn't want on your lips.
Milani
available at Ulta Beauty $10 Shop Now
09
Kombucha + 11% AHA Exfoliation Power Toner
From the brand whose mission is to deliver clean beauty to the people, this toner is filled with our favorite acids for anti-aging and anti-sagging.
Youth To The People
available at Sephora $38 Shop Now
10
Good Face Stuff BRIGHT Ultra Hydration Resurfacing Mask
With turmeric, hyaluronic acid, and the power of forbidden rice, this natural mask will help stave off dullness through winter and the rest of the year.
Good Face Stuff
available at Good Face Stuff $28 Shop Now
