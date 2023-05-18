I Tried TikTok’s Newest Trend, ‘Sleepy Girl Mocktail,’ And Received The Best Sleep

Getty

According to the CDC, one-third of Americans report not sleeping enough each night. Nowadays, getting quality sleep can be difficult. From responsibilities at work and home to doom scrolling on social media, distractions are all around us, limiting the opportunity to rest. You might’ve tried practicing mindfulness, a workout activity such as yoga, curating a bedtime routine, traveling to a hotel that’s designed for the ideal sleep experience, or putting your phone on DND to achieve more rest; however, now TikTok has a tastier and easier solution, ‘Sleepy Girl Mocktail.’ The new trend has become increasingly popular on the app, as users claim it really does work.

Named the “sleepy girl mocktales” on TikTok has already garnered 111.1M views and counting. The mocktail, which includes magnesium, prebiotic soda, and the key ingredient, tart cherry juice, first became popular when wellness influencer Grace Norton said it was the best sleep of her life.

Article continues after video.

Now other influencers, or people who need more quality sleep, like me, are catching on. I didn’t know what to expect when I stirred my glass with tart cherry juice, magnesium, and ice. I was afraid the concoction would taste nasty or instantly put me to bed, but instead, the drink was flavorful and gently allowed me to ease into a deep sleep after my Himalayan Epsom salt bath. Because I received such good rest, I’m considering incorporating the trend into my bedtime routine, two to three times a week.

Dominique Fluker, Lifestyle Editor, ESSENCE

Dominique Fluker, Lifestyle Editor, ESSENCE

However, it’s important to note that this trend might not work for everyone. As tart cherry juice can be high and sugar, which isn’t great for people who are pre-diabetic or diabetic, as it can spike glucose levels. If drinking tart cherry juice consistently works for you, though, be sure to drink it 30-mins to 2 hours before bedtime. While the ‘Sleepy Girl Mocktail’ trend shouldn’t be a quick fix for insomnia and sleep apnea, it does serve as a creative solution for folks without serious sleep issues.

Article continues after video.

Tart cherry juice is known for its positive impact on sleep due to its rich melatonin levels. Melatonin is a sleep hormone that helps the body transition to sleep. Tart cherry juice also includes Tryptophan, which allows the body to produce melatonin. Every 100 grams of tart cherries contain about 9 milligrams of Tryptophan. The Sleep Foundation says people require about 250 to 425 milligrams of Tryptophan. Magnesium is a mineral that is essential for processes throughout the body, including communication between cells in the nervous system. As sleep is largely controlled by the nervous system, experts believe that nutrients like magnesium may affect sleep health.

In addition to sleep, here are some benefits of drinking tart cherry juice consistently based on its other potential health benefits.

Improved muscle memory: The antioxidants present in tart cherry juice have been shown to reduce muscle damage in athletes. Additionally, before exercise, consuming tart cherry juice or capsules improves athletic performance and reduces muscle pain.

Improved Memory and Brain Health: According to Sleep Foundation, the antioxidant properties of tart cherry juice may keep your brain healthy and alert.

Exercise recovery: Exercise can help to induce sleep, he notes, and people likely sleep better when their muscles are aching less.

Stress reduction: The melatonin levels within cherry juice can ease your stress, allowing you to sleep faster.

Hydration: Feeling hydrated is essential to ensure a good night’s sleep.