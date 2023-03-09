Home · Travel

Rest Well: 8 Hotels That Prioritize Sleep With Specialized Programs And Amenities For Guests

Escape your daily grind to catch up on much-needed rest.
By Dominique Fluker ·

March is Sleep Awareness Month. Sleep is vital for optimal health, focus, productivity and overall wellness. Even though you may be gearing up for some much-deserved PTO for spring break, that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your sleep. Instead, take the opportunity on your next trip to prioritize rest. Getting some good sleep may be difficult if you’re adventurous on vacations. However, some hotels can aid in curating a specialized sleep itinerary or habits while enjoying a getaway. 

Our ESSENCE-approved hotels can help you get your snooze on while you are out of the office; from restful spa packages to high-tech mattresses, these resorts have you covered. 

