Rest Well: 8 Hotels That Prioritize Sleep With Specialized Programs And Amenities For Guests

March is Sleep Awareness Month. Sleep is vital for optimal health, focus, productivity and overall wellness. Even though you may be gearing up for some much-deserved PTO for spring break, that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your sleep. Instead, take the opportunity on your next trip to prioritize rest. Getting some good sleep may be difficult if you’re adventurous on vacations. However, some hotels can aid in curating a specialized sleep itinerary or habits while enjoying a getaway.

Our ESSENCE-approved hotels can help you get your snooze on while you are out of the office; from restful spa packages to high-tech mattresses, these resorts have you covered.

01 Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa (Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands) This design-centric property is located on Grand Cayman’s famed Seven Mile Beach and features the island’s finest spa. The Spa at Seafire offers over 8,500 square feet of luxurious relaxation space featuring a co-ed indoor/outdoor tropical garden retreat with a jacuzzi, waterfall, grand soaking tub and the island’s only Hammam. The spa has a brand new treatment menu, and among the unique additions are Binaural Beats, a meditation and sleep therapy treatment. A binaural beat is the perception of sound created by your brain. By listening to two different tones, your brain creates a different tone that synchronizes brain waves when sustained over time. This concurrence can positively affect alertness, from concentration and problem-solving to lessening anxiety, inducing meditation and promoting better sleep. This touchless meditation therapy is a perfect addition to any spa treatment or on its own when seeking inner peace.

02 JW Marriott Tampa Water Street (Tampa, Fla.) The luxurious JW Marriott Tampa Water Street is the ideal location for a relaxing waterfront getaway this National Sleep Awareness Month. The property’s Stay Well™ rooms provide guests with better rest and energy and reduce stress by incorporating shower infusers that reduce chlorine and mattresses with natural memory foam for optimal support and comfort. Additionally, the rooms feature specially designed accommodations that include air purification to reduce pollen allergens, aromatherapy with all-natural essential oils, circadian mood lighting and a cleaning protocol that uses non-toxic cleaning products and UV lighting to reduce bacteria. These amenities help maximize the guest experience while minimizing the impact of travel on the body. The property also has a luxurious spa, wellness programming, many culinary delights and a beautiful fitness center.

03 Park Hyatt Beaver Creek (Beaver Creek, Colorado) Park Hyatt Beaver Creek offers a perfect environment for a relaxing mountain getaway. The property features 10 Pure Rooms, which are hypo-allergenic, anti-bacterial rooms that have 24/7 air purification with antimicrobial tea tree oil (maintains cleanliness, fights bacteria, and emits a subtle, fresh scent), allergy-free bedding, as well as shower heads that infuse the water with eucalyptus scent (eucalyptus oil has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties to help stimulate deep breathing and also has calming, soothing effects on the mind). These rooms were designed for guests to enjoy sound sleep and revitalization. Plus, guided meditations designed to improve sleep and overall mindfulness are available in-room through the TVs via a partnership with Headspace.

04 Equinox Hotel New York (NYC) The Equinox Hotel takes sleep seriously. According to the brand’s advisory board of sleep experts, each room is intentional: dark, quiet and cool, three factors influencing the best sleep. The hotel layers the beds with temperature-regulating natural fiber. In the rooms, the thermostat goes to 68 degrees fahrenheit with a button, the blackout feature blocks all external light, and the bar is stocked with binchotan charcoal eye masks to reduce the appearance of puffiness. Equinox also has a Sleep Well menu which includes a Power Down sleep tea, Cherry juice, CBD oil, eye mask and sleep patches to aid in the perfect sleep. The hotel’s new program, The Art + Science of Sleep by Equinox Hotels, is a science-backed approach designed to give guests the best sleep, each and every night of their stay.