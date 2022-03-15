7 Products Sure To Help You Get A Good Night’s Rest

You likely don’t keep up with the national observances the way we do, but in case you didn’t know, this week is National Sleep Awareness Week, and the month of March as a whole is Sleep Awareness Month. It’s the perfect time to figure out what can be done to improve our sleep habits and allow us to wake up feeling refreshed rather than deprived.
If you’re one of those people who feels a slight bit of shame letting people know how many hours of sleep you get regularly (more than seven is optimal for adults according to the CDC), you might need some help getting to bed at a good time at night and staying asleep. To be of assistance, here are a few products people have been obsessed with, and for good reason. They feel good, smell good, taste good, and most importantly, take you from restless sleeper to restful sleeper. There’s something for every price point, from an affordable pillow spray to a splurge-worthy travel mattress and pillow set. Get to know them better to get a good night’s sleep.
01
Take Care Wellness’ Lavender + Eucalyptus Pillow Spray
A comforting essential oil blend, the pillow sprays from Black-owned brand Take Care Wellness rock you to sleep. Just spray two to three mists over your pillow and linens before hitting the sack.