12 Items To Have Handy If You Want A Better Night’s Sleep

For many, sleep just doesn’t come easily. Understanding the role that sleep plays in supporting your body’s overall health and wellness is key. According to a survey conducted by the American Academy of SleepMedicine (AASM), 85% of adults in the United States get less than seven hours of sleep each night, which is unfortunate, because sleep is one of the most influential factors in one’s overall health and wellbeing. Sleep has the power to make or break your day in a myriad of ways.
With Sleep Week (March 8th-14th) and World Sleep Day (March 19th) coming up, what better time to think about getting a good night’s rest, to ensure you sleep blissful? Whether you’re a daily napper or you’re just looking for products to help you sleep through the night and wake up feeling recharged and ready for the day, there are a number of solutions for those who want to maximize their sleep.
Here are 12 lifestyle products that help enhance your sleeping experience.
01
Moonlight Gummy Vitamin from Unmarked Wellness
Not only will this blend of Melatonin, L-Theanine and passion fruit make it easier to fall asleep, but it will also elevate the quality of your sleep. So what makes these sleep gummies different from the others on the market? Unmarked Wellness vitamins are all natural nutritional gummies with farm-fresh & absorption-enhancing ingredients. They are also vegan, cruelty-free, nut-free, and GMP certified.
This luxurious pillow is plush and airy while being soft and supportive at the same. The fibers that make up this pillow are hand-harvested from Kapok trees in Indonesia, which are notorious for their ‘silky cotton’ feel.
These delicious gummies are enhanced with melatonin and L-theanine to naturally support your body’s optimal sleep cycle. Melatonin is a naturally-produced hormone that regulates sleep, and L-theanine, an amino acid found in tea, has been shown to bring on relaxation.
COOLGiRL thebrand are Black-owned and woman-owned candles that are made with high vibrations and luxury in mind. The Cocoa Butter Kisses candle allows you to indulge yourself in it’s perfect combination of cocoa butter, vanilla tonka, and soft cashmere. This scent smells like Black women and love.
Did you know that houseplants actually help you get a better night’s sleep? Plants purify the air and help you breathe, and also have air-cleaning properties that actually help you get a more relaxing, restful snooze. These are beautiful plants that are easy to care for, with trailing leaves and look great in a bedroom.
This powerful tabletop air purifier has a dual air filtration that’s able to clean an area of 200 sq. ft. every 30 minutes. Built as a compact and quiet unit, this air purified features a sleep mode with night light, the MA-14 is great for bedrooms, dorm rooms, small apartments and offices.
Luxome’s Premium Bamboo sheet sets are 100% pure bamboo, which makes them naturally moisture-wicking and thermal-regulating to keep you cool while you sleep. They are also naturally hypoallergenic, anti-bacterial and eco-friendly and the 400TC gives them a silky, buttery smooth texture.
Withings Sleep offers sleep quality assessment by being able to seamlessly fit under any mattress. With the Health Mate app, users are able to easily track their sleeping habits, as well as receive coaching and advice on how to improve the quality of their sleep so that they can remain well rested to conquer the day ahead.
This journal has pages and pages dedicated to recording healthy habits. In addition to tracking your sleep schedule, make room for reflection and mindfulness with prompts designed to set intentions at the end of each day for a fresh start every morning.
Get a better sleep at night by establishing a ritual of peace before the end of the day with a custom Tibetan Singing Bowl. Elevate your meditation space by initiating and closing each ritual with the vibrational sounds that keep you present during your moment of mindfulness.
Relax tense facial muscles after a long day with a cooling, rose quartz gua sha facial tool. Enjoy a spa-like experience that also targets headaches, jaw tension, and digestion while immersing in self-love from the rose quartz’s crystal effects.