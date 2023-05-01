7 Ways to Create Better Sleeping Habits To Get The Rest You Deserve

Getty

May is known as Better Sleep Month, created by The Better Sleep Council. The (BSC) aims to raise awareness about the benefits of better sleep and how lack of rest can disrupt your everyday life. According to the CDC, it is recommended that adults receive 7-9 hours of sleep, as it’s vital for physical, mental, and emotional health. However, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute report that about 50 to 70 million Americans have sleep disorders, and 1 in 3 adults do not regularly get the recommended amount of uninterrupted sleep they need to protect their health.

Good sleep hygiene is essential because when you aren’t receiving adequate sleep, the long-term effects it can have on the body are increased stress, high blood pressure, mood swings, reduced concentration, a weakened immune system, and irritability. Additionally, sleep deficits are closely associated with weight gain, diabetes, high blood pressure, and a lower tolerance for chronic pain. When this issue because severe, poor sleep can be linked to serious sleep disorders such as restless leg syndrome, sleep apnea, insomnia, and narcolepsy.

So, how can you get better rest when your schedule is stacked with responsibilities and never-ending to-do lists? Simple solutions could be awareness and prioritization. While it might not be easy, it’s imperative to center sleep as part of your daily wellness routine. Here are several ways to practice better sleep hygiene to restore your body and mind.

Practice mindfulness.

Before bedtime, try a relaxation strategy incorporating mindfulness, deep breathing, or meditation to center yourself to help boost sleep time and quality.

Curate a specialized bed-time ritual.

Make sure you set a routine around bedtime. You can start by doing your skincare ritual, then a bath and next read for 30 mins to an hour. Doing a similar practice before bed lets your body know when to wind down.

Take a hot bath or shower.

I usually take a hot bath with Epsom salt two to three days a week before bed. Doing so allows my body to relax and its temperature to drop, making me feel sleepy just in time for bed. You can also incorporate time within a steam room or sauna to rest your body.

Up your exercise game.

Although exercising regularly can be difficult due to your busy schedule or lack of motivation, it’s a great stress reliever. Fitness improves sleep quality, particularly for people with insomnia. However, it’s important to schedule your more intense workouts in the mornings and not too close to bedtime; try to get them in at least three hours before you sleep.

Pay attention to your diet.

What you put into your body affects your sleeping patterns and quality of rest. Avoid junk food and alcohol and choose healthy meals with vegetables and limited starch.

Limit longer naps during the day.

While naps are helpful, especially if you wake up early to start working, it’s vital to put a time limit on them. Long naps can interfere with nighttime sleep. Limit them to 10-30 mins vs. 3-4 hours.

Create an optimal vibe in your room.

Try making your room calm, dark, and quiet for optimal sleep. Set your laptop and cellphone aside, use blackout curtains, and use a sleep machine for a restful slumber.