Can Probiotics Improve Your Sex Life?

Many have been concerned with their sexual health, and they aren’t alone. According to a recent study published in the Journal of Sexual Research, 40% of sexually active men and 23% of sexually active women experience problems related to their sexual health, allowing them to search for solutions. Some are opting for a more natural approach, like investing in probiotics.

Probiotics have been the all the rage this year. Part of the popularity has to do with people becoming more mindful of the foods they’re consuming due to pandemic, as many are actively seeking out nutrients for their immune and digestive health benefits. Probiotics are made up of live bacteria and yeasts that are good for your body, especially your digestive system, particularly focusing on gut-health. I’m sure you’re wondering, How can probiotics help with my sex life? Well, it depends. While probiotics has the potential to improve your sex life, it’s completely up to your current gut health.

Microbiome, is the compliation of the billions of bacteria, archaea, and fungi inside the gut, which contributes to your interest in sex and determine your overall sexual satisfaction, mood, and sex hormones. Hormones like estrogen, testosterone, oxytocin, melanocortin, vasopressin, and dopamine can influence your sexual motivation. While sexual inhibition depends on the levels of serotonin, prolactin, and opioids in your body, as well as the endocannabinoid system. The gut microbiome produces serotonin, which is a neurotransmitter that plays a role in mood, appetite, and sexual desire. When the gut microbiome isn’t health, can produce less serotonin.

This can lead to decreased mood, appetite, and sexual desire.

Now that you have a good understanding of how sexual health is related to your gut microbiome, we can delve into how probiotics to improve our sexual desire which leads to sexual performance. The gut and the brain are connected through the gut-brain axis, which means that what happens in the gut can have a significant impact on sexual health. Studies have shown that people with poor gut health are likely to experience sexual problems, such as decreased libido, erectile dysfunction, and vaginal dryness.

If low libido or erectile dysfunction is associated with an imbalance in your gut microbiota, understanding your gut and using probiotics can help you improve your sexual ability, is helpful to your sex life.

However, you should note that probiotics won’t lead to a better sex life if your sexual problems are caused by other factors, like stress, interpersonal relationship, neurological, or physical problems that occur outside of your gut microbiome. See some strategies to leverage the gut-sex connection to improve your sex life.

Increase gut microbial diversity:

Increasing your gut microbial diversity toward a balanced microbiome is the first step to improve your sex life. Three primary strategies are recommended: probiotics, fermented foods, and fiber.

Fermented foods:

Fermented foods bolster libido-supportive microbial diversity. Consider adding foods such as kimchi, sauerkraut, and miso to your diet.

Fibers:

Ensure that there is plenty of fiber in your diet because it supports the good gut bacteria. Think broccoli, lentils, whole grains, and apples. Prebiotic supplements including inulin, chicory, and oligosaccharides (GOS, FOS).

Reflect on your emotional relationship with sex:

Your mood, emotional well-being, and connectivity are important aspects of a healthy sex drive. Mood is significantly influenced by the microbiome and gut-brain-targeted probiotics (psychobiotics).