Money Manipulation

Nearly all survivors of domestic violence face a hidden form of control that’s rarely discussed: financial abuse. More than 40% of Black women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime and are three times more likely to die at the hands of an intimate partner than women of other racial groups, and often face systemic barriers when trying to access support.

During a recent town hall in Martha’s Vineyard hosted by Ujima in partnership with The Allstate Foundation, our panelists delved into this very topic and how financial abuse is used to isolate victims by limiting their access to money, damaging credit, sabotaging job opportunities and more.

This timely and critical discussion highlights the urgent need to recognize the signs of financial abuse and disrupt its devastating impact. By creating more supportive environments, understanding the unique barriers that survivors face and providing financial resources, there is hope for survivors to break free and rebuild their lives. Despite the challenges addressed, the town hall left attendees with a message of empowerment: through collective action, we can help survivors move from crisis to thriving, healthy lives.

Essence Senior Editor Kimberly Wilson was joined by: