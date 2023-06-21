‘Fitness Has Become Part Of My Lifestyle’: Megan Thee Stallion Dishes On Her Snatched Physique

Getty

Megan Thee Stallion continues to be “that girl” on and off the stage. Lately, she’s been caring for mind, body, and spirit by putting in that work diligently in the gym. The Grammy-winning artist is prepping to headline the closing night of our highly anticipated ESSENCE Festival of Culture, presented by Coca-Cola in New Orleans from June 29-July 3rd. She recently shared with PEOPLE that her physical health is her main concern. “I’m really proud of my journey,” says the entertainer.

She continued, “Fitness has become a part of my lifestyle. I’ve been disciplined and committed to working out on a regular basis and investing in my health.” In March, the rapper made her triumphant return to social media, after taking a mental health break, following the December conviction of rapper Tory Lanez, who was found guilty of shooting her. Her fans “the hotties” have been taking note of her snatched body, on Instagram, prompting the “hot girl coach” to think about dropping a hottie boot camp, detailing her workout regimen for her audience members.

“I might have to drop a Hottie Bootcamp sometime soon,” she recently told PEOPLE, also sharing that she spends her self-care days “journaling, praying, spending time with my dogs, working out, binging my favorite shows and just doing activities that make me happy.”

Recently the star stormed the stage at LA Pride Festival and said, “I’m looking forward to keeping the moment and positive energy going at ESSENCE Fest. I love performing, and I know my Hotties are going to pop out in New Orleans, so we’re going to have a blast together and make it a vibe.”

As she gears up to take the ESSENCE Festival of Culture stage among 500,000, people, she’s more grateful than anything. “It’s still very early in my career, but when it’s all said and done, I want to be known as someone that put her heart into everything and stayed true to herself,” says the rapper of what she hopes fans see in her. “I want to be recognized as more than an artist, I want to be respected as an entrepreneur and philanthropist that used her resources to open doors for women, set a positive example for others and make the world a better place.”



ESSENCE Festival of Culture occurs in New Orleans from June 29 through July 3. Tickets available now.