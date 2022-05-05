Keyshia Cole’s Anxiety Sent Her To The Emergency Room: ‘I Can Literally Feel My Heart Hurting’

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Singer Keyshia Cole is opening up about finally finding some relief from painful anxiety that kept her up at night and sent her to the ER.

The “Enough of No Love” singer gave some insight in an Instagram Story this week, saying she recently got some answers as to what she was dealing with.

“I’m so proud of getting a few hours sleep, literally have been getting None! So not ok. SMH,” she wrote. “And have been having the worst anxiety attacks. When I can literally feel my heart hurting. Had to to take my a– to the emergency room. They gave me damn medicine for anxiety. I didn’t KNOW wtf was happening to me..”

She also shared some informative clips in her Stories about fruits you can eat daily to help you deal with anxiety, including cantaloupe and mango and said she would let fans know if it works for her.

This isn’t the first time Cole has been open about her mental health. Back in 2019 when a fan on Twitter asked if she’d ever dealt with depression she replied, “Of course.”

While only the star and her doctors know what could be behind her current anxiety issues, they can be caused by stressful life events. In 2021, the singer suffered several traumatic losses back to back, including her mother, her adoptive father and her beloved dog. In an interview with ESSENCE back in March, she said she was just trying her best to move forward.

“I’m a mother and I have two children. Coping? I don’t even know about that right now. Processes of loss—when you have children you just keep going,” she said. “I haven’t seen anybody or anything about the loss, a psychiatrist or anything like that. I’m just holding my kids tighter a little bit, you know? It definitely is difficult to juggle both, but it’s something that you just do–you just keep going. No stopping, no pause button for this.”

We’re thinking of Cole and glad that she was able to get the help she needs to handle her anxiety. We also respect that she decided to be so open about it, as we’re sure plenty of people can relate.