“Sent From Heaven” singer and TV personality Keyshia Cole has many accolades and accomplishments to her name, but one of her most treasured is being a mother. The singer recently shared that she’s ready to hit the restart button on motherhood and have another baby.

In an Instagram story, Cole said, “I wanna try at having a daughter next year after I shoot this movie I’m doing at the end of this year. I love my children so much!!! A girl would seal the deal.”

Currently, the reality TV personality has two boys—Tobias Khale and Daniel Gibson Jr. She had her son Tobias in 2019 with her ex-boyfriend Niko Khale. Daniel was born in 2010 and came from her past marriage to NBA player Daniel Gibson.

In a recent interview with ESSENCE, the mom of two said once she completes her final album she wants to spend more time being a full-time mom. Family is something that Cole holds dear, especially with the multiples losses she’s endured. In 2021 alone, she lost her biological mother, adoptive father and dog Lola.

“We spend so much time trying to accomplish so many things to fulfill those in our lives, but we also have to make sure that we make ourselves happy as well and be there for our families and children and the people who deserve our love,” she said at the time. “Don’t waste that time. Gotta be there for them babies, man. Gotta be there for them babies.”