Keke Wyatt’s Youngest Son Is Back In The Hospital: ‘Is Anyone Else Going Through This?’

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Singer Keke Wyatt, 41, is experiencing every parent’s worst nightmare right now as she navigates her child’s health issues. The mother of eleven has been in and out of the hospital with her youngest child, who just turned one in May.

“So my sugar bears back in the hospital. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” wrote the “Nothing In This World” singer on Instagram. “He’s having crazy seizures and turning blue. Is anyone else going through this??? Is this normal for a seizure???🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️Plz help if u have answers!!!❤️❤️❤️ I thank GOD for his nurses. Our new family…”

Wyatt posted that caption under multiple videos of her son playing in the pool and smiling with nurses while attached to tubes.

Wyatt and her husband Zackariah Darring welcomed Ke’Zyah Jean Darring in May 2022. In March of that year, the singer revealed that Ke’Zyah was diagnosed with trisomy 33, a genetic disorder that happens when a child has an extra 13th chromosome. The disorder can lead to intellectual disability and physical abnormalities such as extra fingers and toes or a cleft lip.

Despite a positive diagnosis, Wyatt said she was choosing “the report of the Lord” and moving forward with her pregnancy in faith. Wyatt’s miracle baby has had challenges since he was born, which has caused him to be in and out of the ICU. In February, she posted a video of herself in an ambulance with her little one.

“In the EMS BACK TO THE PICU… plz 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼,” she wrote in the caption.

Wyatt has made it clear that she’s leaning on her faith and believes her baby will get through all of these health struggles. We’re thinking of baby Ke’Zyah and know his mother is looking forward to the day when he spends less time in the hospital and more time at home being loved on by his family.