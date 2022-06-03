Keke Wyatt Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Boy Despite Positive Trisomy 33 Test

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Keke Wyatt had one of her most challenging pregnancies to date, but the silver lining is that the singer gave birth to a healthy baby boy on May 27. Wyatt announced the birth of her “miracle” son Ke’Zyah Jean Darring via her Instagram account.

“Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy,” the singer said.

For those in the dark, back in March, Keke shared that her unborn baby was diagnosed with trisomy 33, a genetic disorder that happens when a child has an extra 13th chromosome. The disorder can result in an intellectual disability and physical abnormalities such as extra fingers and toes or a cleft lip.

During that announcement, the award-winning singer made it clear that she’d be choosing “the report of the Lord” over that of doctors, and she stood by her word.

In the Instagram post announcing her son’s birth, Wyatt said, “My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist’s suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive trisomy 13 test results.”

She continued, “We appreciate and thank God for all of the Dr’s [sic] in the medical field. However, I can’t stress enough to all mothers & couples, when the Dr gives you life changing information about your unborn child …. pray about it, use faith & follow your spirit before making ANY final decision. We believed the report of the Lord and after holding our beautiful healthy baby boy Ke’Zyah & looking into his eyes, I’m glad we did. 😍”

Ke’Zyah is Wyatt’s 11th child (nine biological, and both a daughter from ex-husband Michael Ford and one from current husband Zackariah David Darring that she calls her own). The married couple also share a son named Ke’Riah David, who was born in 2020.

“We are both believers and know that God has & will continue to have the final say,” she wrote to conclude her announcement. “Thank You to my nurse Ebonie. Thank you ALL for the prayers & support ShugaS.”