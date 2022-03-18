Keke Wyatt Reveals Her Unborn Baby Tested Positive For Trisomy 13

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Singer Keke Wyatt announced earlier this year she is expecting her 11th child with husband Zackariah David Darring. In an emotional performance, she shared with her fans in the audience that her unborn child tested positive for trisomy 13.

The video made its rounds online, and while some fans were empathetic and supportive, others shared unkind words. In an Instagram post, Wyatt addressed those individuals and thanked those who had uplifting and positive things to say.

“For all of the disgusting people out there that are wishing ill on me and my baby. Say what y’all want about me, I’m use [sic] to it,” she wrote. “No weapon formed against me will prosper anyway. BUT a [sic] innocent unborn baby?? Be careful putting your mouth on people.”

“I pray that God gives you grace when Life comes knocking on your front door and you won’t reap what u are sowing,” she added. “For all of the POSITIVE stories, emails and support I’m getting THANK YOU! I will not let the negativity drain all of my positive energy. I work hard and my husband and I take care of ALL our children with NO help but GODS OK.”

Trisomy 13, or Patau syndrome, is a genetic disorder that happens when a child has an extra 13th chromosome, which results in a possible intellectual disability and physical abnormalities. Only five to 10 percent of children born with this condition live past their first year of life. That being said, while genetic testing can be helpful, it’s been found to not always be accurate. So, as Wyatt said, she and her family “will continue to believe the report of the Lord!”

The 40-year-old vocalist announced she’d be having her 11th child on Feb 20 with an adorable picture of her family (minus one child) who wore shirts that read “big brother” and “big sister.”

This is difficult news to hear. We hope Wyatt is getting all of the support she needs during this time and that she will tune out people who seek to bring her negativity. Her family needs all the light and love they can get and we’re hoping for the best outcome.