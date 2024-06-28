Kandi Burruss Says Ozempic Didn’t Work For Her: 'I Didn't Lose Any Weight'

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Kandi Burruss chatted with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast and, during the conversation, opened up about her experience trying the weight-loss drug Ozempic.

“Last year, I tried it,” the entrepreneur shared. She was on the show promoting her partnership with Hydroxycut, a dietary supplement sold without a prescription as a weight-loss aid.

“I saw so many people who were trying it and losing weight, so I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to try this.’ And I didn’t lose any weight,” Burruss revealed.

She also noted that her former Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate Marlo Hampton tried the medication and found success with it.

Ozempic is one of the brand names for semaglutide, a drug that helps suppress appetite by impacting the brain. Initially, Ozempic was designed for Type II diabetes patients. Many celebrities, including Oprah, Tracy Morgan, Sheyrl Underwood and Charles Barkley, have come out and discussed their experience using weight-loss drugs.

Burruss continued, “My doctor was like, ‘I don’t know what the problem is, I’m not seeing this in other people.’”

“It didn’t curb my appetite,” she added. “I know some people are like, ‘Oh, I can’t eat.’ Not me! I was eating appetizers, a regular meal, and dessert, OK? It didn’t stop anything for me.”

The mom of three also admitted that she was sad that the weight-loss drug didn’t work for her.

“When you see it worked for other people and it doesn’t work for you, it makes you depressed,” she shares. “Realistically, it makes you feel like, ‘What is wrong? Why is it not working for me?’”

Burruss shared that she put on a noticeable amount of weight after her departure from RHOA. The SWV singer announced that she’d be leaving the show for a break after 14 seasons back in February. She cited a desire to spend more time with family in addition to focusing on her acting projects.

“After I left Housewives, I was eating good, living good. Now, mind you, I was already 10 pounds over my desired weight at the top of the year. But then, when I announced that I was not going to do Housewives anymore, I was eating dessert every day, taking trips, just living it up,” she remembers. Before I knew it, I was like 170-something pounds,” she said. “And it was not cute.”

Burruss is hoping Hydroxycut can do the job. She used it in the past and had her team reach out to the brand about whether any of their current products could help her reach her goals. Good luck!